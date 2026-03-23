US Senate advances DHS secretary nomination in procedural vote

Washington, March 23 (IANS) The US Senate has advanced Senator Markwayne Mullin's nomination for Department of Homeland Security (DHS) secretary, just over two weeks after President Donald Trump announced that he would replace current DHS Secretary Kristi Noem.

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The upper chamber advanced the nomination in a 54 to 37 vote on Saturday (local time). A final confirmation vote is likely to take place in the coming days.

Mullin, 48, has served in the Senate since 2023 after a decade in the House representing Oklahoma.

His nomination came amid growing bipartisan frustration with Noem's leadership, marking the first Cabinet shakeup of Trump's second term.

"I am pleased to announce that the Highly Respected United States Senator from the Great State of Oklahoma, Markwayne Mullin, will become the United States Secretary of Homeland Security (DHS), effective March 31, 2026," Trump wrote in a Truth Social post on March 5.

Noem has been under bipartisan pressure after federal law enforcement officers fatally shot two US citizens in Minneapolis and further angered Trump with her performance at recent congressional hearings, reports Xinhua news agency.

"Noem's decision to allot 200 million dollars for an ad campaign, featuring herself urging those living illegally in the US to self-deport, had already rankled the president for months for its self-promotional style," according to an earlier report by The Wall Street Journal.

Her dismissal came shortly after the interview was published.

Noem, 54, is the former governor of South Dakota, a state with a population of less than one million, putting her out of depth at a vast federal department.

She tried to make up for it with her style, appearing in camouflage and accompanying immigration officers on raids in uniform, giving the impression of a hands-on leader while stridently defending Trump and his policies to curb illegal migration.

Trump had praised her success in stemming illegal migration and said that Noem would be appointed to the newly created post of Special Envoy for “The Shield of the Americas”, an initiative to bring together Latin American and Caribbean countries to deal with drug trafficking, illegal migration and crime.

--IANS

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