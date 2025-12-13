US sees Sri Lanka as key Indian Ocean security partner

Washington, Dec 13, (IANS) The United States views Sri Lanka as a crucial partner in safeguarding Indian Ocean security and protecting global shipping lanes, President Donald Trump’s nominee for the US Ambassador to Colombo told lawmakers.

Eric Meyer said Sri Lanka’s geographic position places it at the centre of US efforts to promote maritime stability and counter growing strategic competition in the region.

“Sri Lanka sits astride some of the world’s busiest shipping lanes in the Indian Ocean with US Navy vessels and two-thirds of the world’s seaborne crude oil regularly transiting its waters,” Meyer told the Senate Foreign Relations Committee.

He said the country’s location makes it “a focal point for US efforts to promote a free and open Indo-Pacific and counter adversarial influences, including China’s growing presence in the region.”

If confirmed, Meyer said he would work with government and industry partners to advance both security and commercial interests.

“I will lead government and industry partners to promote and protect US security and commercial interests in the Indian Ocean region,” he said.

Meyer outlined priorities including port security, maritime domain awareness and protection of trade routes.

“Safeguarding waterways and ports for trade, locking in commercial opportunities for US companies and supporting Sri Lanka’s maritime and economic sovereignty are key aspects of my vision,” he said.

He said defence and law enforcement cooperation would play a central role.

“Our defence and law enforcement partnerships are critical to addressing security challenges,” Meyer said, citing disaster relief, countering transnational crime and protecting port security.

Committee Chairman Jim Risch again flagged China’s port investments in Sri Lanka as a strategic concern, calling them a global warning sign.

Meyer said the US approach would emphasise transparency.

“Bilateral relationships should be open and transparent,” he said.

Beyond security, Meyer linked Sri Lanka’s stability to economic reform, stressing that “economic sovereignty and independence is important.”

Sri Lanka has become a focal point in Indian Ocean geopolitics as major powers compete for influence along critical sea lanes.

For India, developments in Sri Lanka’s maritime role are closely watched, given the island nation’s proximity to major shipping routes and its impact on regional security and trade.

