US resumes embassy operations in Caracas​

Washington, March 30 (IANS) The United States on Monday resumed operations at its embassy in Caracas, reopening its diplomatic presence in Venezuela after years of limited engagement.​

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The State Department said U.S. diplomacy with Venezuela had been handled since March 2019 through the Venezuela Affairs Unit at the U.S. Embassy in Bogota, Colombia.​

“Today, we are formally resuming operations at the U.S. Embassy in Caracas, marking a new chapter in our diplomatic presence in Venezuela,” the department said.​

Ambassador Laura F. Dogu arrived in Caracas in January to lead the mission as Charge d’Affaires. She is overseeing efforts to restore the embassy and prepare for the return of staff.​

Her team is working to repair the chancery building. Officials said this will allow “the full return of personnel as soon as possible” and support the eventual resumption of consular services.​

The State Department called the move a “key milestone” in the President’s three-phase plan for Venezuela.​

It said reopening the embassy would improve U.S. engagement with Venezuela’s interim government, civil society, and the private sector.​

The US embassy in Caracas was closed in 2019 after relations deteriorated and tensions escalated. Since then, officials operated through the Venezuela Affairs Unit in Colombia.​

Officials said key services will return in phases. Visa and consular work will take more time.

The return signals Washington’s intent to re-establish direct engagement with Venezuelan institutions, civil society, and the private sector.

It also reflects a broader phased plan by the U.S. administration to stabilise ties, restore consular services, and strengthen its presence in the region following years of limited contact and political discord.

Relations were generally stable between the two nations through much of the century, but began to sour under President Hugo Chavez (1999-2013), who pursued a strongly anti-U.S. foreign policy and aligned Venezuela with countries like Cuba and Russia.

After Nicolas Maduro succeeded Chavez, tensions deepened, especially following disputed elections and human rights concerns.

--IANS

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