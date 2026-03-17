US Republicans push stricter deportation rules

Washington, March 17 (IANS) The US Republican party advanced two immigration-focused bills that would tighten deportation rules for fraud and for crimes involving harm to law enforcement animals, sharpening enforcement measures and expanding grounds for removal.

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The House Rules Committee cleared the way for floor debate on the Deporting Fraudsters Act of 2026 and the so-called Bow Wow Act, both of which target non-citizens accused of specific offences.

Under the proposed legislation, undocumented immigrants found to have defrauded government programmes or harmed law enforcement animals could be made inadmissible and deportable. Crucially, both bills remove the requirement for a criminal conviction in certain cases.

Republicans argued that the changes are needed to address gaps in the current law. One lawmaker said the goal was straightforward: “If you are a guest here in our country and you defraud our country, you must leave and cannot return.”

Supporters said existing provisions often rely on the broader “moral turpitude” standard, which can be tied up in litigation for years. They argued that individuals who admit to fraud or other misconduct should not be allowed to remain in the country while cases move slowly through the courts.

The Bow Wow Act focuses on protecting animals used by federal agencies in enforcement operations. Prominent among these include trained dogs and horses that assist officers in border security, customs inspections, and law enforcement duties. Such animals are deployed to detect contraband, track suspects, screen luggage, and patrol difficult terrain.

Republican lawmakers pointed to a case involving a trained detection dog at Dulles International Airport that was kicked by a passenger after alerting officers to undeclared items. They said such incidents underline the need for stricter consequences.

“These animals play a vital role in keeping America safe,” one lawmaker said, adding that those who harm them should face removal from the country.

Democrats, however, strongly opposed the bills, calling them unnecessary and legally flawed.

Ranking member Jim McGovern said the measures were part of a broader attempt to “demonise immigrants”. He argued that fraud and animal cruelty are already criminal offences and can lead to deportation after conviction under existing law.

Democratic witnesses also warned that removing the conviction requirement could undermine due process. One said, “The two most beautiful words in the Constitution may be in the English language are precisely because government is not infallible”.

They argued that the current system already allows for swift action. In the airport case cited by Republicans, the individual was “immediately arrested, “pleaded guilty within a day, and was deported soon after, a witness said.

Opponents further cautioned that early deportation could prevent courts from imposing penalties such as fines or restitution for victims. They said bypassing the judicial process could weaken, rather than strengthen, accountability.

Despite the criticism, Republicans maintained that the bills would bring clarity and consistency to immigration enforcement. They said delays caused by legal disputes over crime classification had allowed some individuals to remain in the country for extended periods.

The committee approved a closed rule for debate, limiting amendments as the bills move to the House floor.

--IANS

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