US President Biden Declares America Ahead of China in AI and Calls for Reforms in Final Oval Office Address

New Delhi: US President Joe Biden on Thursday said that the US is ahead of China in their competition.

Biden, while delivering his final address from the Oval Office, emphasised that the US should lead in the development of AI, and not China.

"We've pulled ahead in our competition with China. And so much more. I'm so proud of how much we've accomplished together for the American people, and I wish the incoming administration success. Because I want America to succeed," he said.

Biden said that as a 'Land of Liberty', the people must govern in the age of AI.

"In the age of AI, it's more important than ever that the people must govern. And as the Land of Liberty, America -- not China -- must lead the world in the development of AI," he said.

Biden flagged his concerns related to Artificial Intelligence and said that humans need to make sure that AI is safe for use.

"Nothing offers more profound possibilities and risks for our economy, and our security, our society. For humanity. Artificial intelligence even has the potential to help us answer my call to end cancer as we know it. But unless safeguards are in place, AI could spawn new threats to our rights, our way of life, to our privacy, how we work, and how we protect our nation. We must make sure AI is safe and trustworthy and good for all humankind," he said.

Biden also emphasised on the need to reform the tax code, which will make the wealthy pay taxes proportionately.

"You know, in the years ahead, it's going to be up to the president, the presidency, the Congress, the courts, the free press, and the American people to confront these powerful forces. We must reform the tax code. Not by giving the biggest tax cuts to billionaires, but by making them begin to pay their fair share," he said.

Biden said that the American constitution must be reformed, and 'dark money' must 'get out'.

"We need to get dark money -- that's that hidden funding behind too many campaign contributions -- we need to get it out of our politics. We need to enact an 18-year time limit, term limit, time and term, for the strongest ethics -- and the strongest ethics reforms for our Supreme Court. We need to ban members of Congress from trading stock while they are in the Congress. We need to amend the Constitution to make clear that no president, no president is immune from crimes that he or she commits while in office. The president's power is not limit -- it is not absolute. And it shouldn't be," he said.

Biden further said that concentration of wealth in a few hands erodes the sense of unity from the minds of citizens. He added that everyone must get an even playing field and not a 'guarantee'.

"And in a democracy, there is another danger -- that the concentration of power and wealth. It erodes a sense of unity and common purpose. It causes distrust and division. Participating in our democracy becomes exhausting and even disillusioning, and people don't feel like they have a fair shot. We have to stay engaged in the process. I know it's frustrating. A fair shot is what makes America "America". Everyone is entitled to a fair shot, not a guarantee, just a fair shot, an even playing field. Going as far as your hard work and talent can take you," he said. (ANI)