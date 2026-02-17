US, Philippines reaffirm defence pact

Washington, Feb 17 (IANS) The United States and the Philippines reaffirmed their treaty alliance and pledged deeper military and economic cooperation in the Indo-Pacific.

Senior officials met in Manila for the 12th Philippines-United States Bilateral Strategic Dialogue. The talks marked 80 years of diplomatic relations and the 75th anniversary of their Alliance. The Philippines is also serving as ASEAN Chair in 2026.

First convened in 2011, the dialogue “serves as the annual platform to discuss the full range of political, security, and economic cooperation between the United States and the Philippines; exchange views on current challenges and strategic bilateral priorities; and identify new collaborative initiatives as friends, partners, and Allies.”

In a joint statement, both sides stressed their “unwavering commitment to uphold a free, open, prosperous, and secure Indo-Pacific, grounded in mutual respect for sovereignty, territorial integrity, international law, and the peaceful resolution of disputes.”

They pledged to maintain “a vigilant posture in the Indo-Pacific to prevent conflict” and to develop “strong measures along with the deterrence to keep sea lanes open and not subject to arbitrary control by one country.” The statement said “collective defence is critical to denying and deterring aggression anywhere in the First Island Chain.”

Officials reaffirmed their commitment to the 1951 United States-Philippines Mutual Defense Treaty. They reiterated that it “extends to armed attacks against either country’s armed forces, aircraft, and public vessels – including those of their coast guards – anywhere in the Pacific, including the South China Sea.”

The two sides underscored support for “preserving freedom of navigation and overflight, unimpeded lawful commerce, and other lawful uses of the sea for all nations.”

They also condemned “China’s illegal, coercive, aggressive, and deceptive activities in the South China Sea,” saying such actions harm regional peace and stability.

The governments agreed to hold the fifth “2+2” Ministerial Dialogue in 2026. They pledged to enhance joint capabilities and interoperability. They said they will “continue and work to increase deployments of US cutting-edge missile and unmanned systems to the Philippines.”

They also committed to expand cyber defense cooperation and hold the fourth bilateral maritime dialogue. A foreign minister-level trilateral policy dialogue with Japan is also planned.

Economic security was a key focus. Both sides said “economic security and resilience” are integral to national security. They reaffirmed the importance of strengthening “mutually beneficial economic engagement,” with a focus on commercial diplomacy.

They agreed to boost private sector development in transport, logistics, energy and semiconductors. They will hold the first Luzon Economic Corridor Investment Forum in Manila in 2026.

The two governments also pledged to “expand bilateral collaboration to establish secure and standards-based critical minerals supply chains.”

In civil nuclear cooperation, the United States will provide $1.5 million through the State Department’s FIRST program “to build an SMR control room simulator in the Philippines, ensuring nuclear development in the region is consistent with the highest standards of nuclear safety, security, and nonproliferation.”

Washington also highlighted a $250 million commitment to support health security in the Philippines.

Both sides discussed cooperation to combat cybercrime, online scam centers and illicit synthetic drugs. They also pledged continued counterterrorism coordination and exchanges on combating transnational repression.

The statement reaffirmed “the importance of peace and stability across the Taiwan Strait.” It also opposed “any threat or use of force against the territorial integrity or political independence of any state.”

The 1951 Mutual Defence Treaty has gained renewed focus amid rising tensions in the South China Sea. The United States has expanded access to Philippine military sites under the Enhanced Defence Cooperation Agreement in recent years.

For India and other Indo-Pacific partners, developments in the US-Philippines alliance are closely watched. Maritime stability, supply chain security and ASEAN coordination remain central to the region’s strategic balance.

