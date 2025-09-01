US: One person killed after small planes collide midair at Colorado airport

Washington, Sep 1 (IANS) One person was killed and three other passengers were injured after two small planes collided midair when both pilots were attempting to land at a Colorado airport.

The two planes — a Cessna 172 and an Extra EA-300 carrying two people each — collided with each other when both pilots were trying to land at the Fort Morgan Municipal Airport at the same time on Sunday, according to the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA), leading US daily 'New York Post' reported.

One person who was travelling in the Extra EA-300 died at the spot, according to the Morgan County Sheriff’s Office. Another passenger aboard that plane was taken to a nearby hospital. The exact condition of the passenger is still unclear.

The people travelling aboard the Cessna 172 received treatment for minor injuries on the site of the incident. The sheriff's office stated that one plane burst into flames after the crash. However, it did not specify the details regarding the plane. The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will start the investigation into the incident.

Both planes were left in shambles, with one plane melted down to dust and char while the other appeared to only have its tail, a wing, and a lone tire left atop the rubble, New York Post reported, citing 9News. According to the Sheriff's office, bystanders rushed to flames to try and help as smoke billowed from the planes.

Officials with the MCSO stated, "We extend our deepest condolences to the family and friends of the victim in this tragic event. Additionally, we want to thank the citizens who assisted in trying to extinguish the fire until the fire department and first responders arrived on the scene."

Earlier in August, a small single-engine plane carrying four people crashed into a parked aircraft while attempting to land at Montana’s Kalispell City Airport, setting off a massive fire but miraculously resulting in no serious injuries, according to local authorities.

Preliminary investigations by the Kalispell Police Department and the Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) suggest that the pilot lost control of the aircraft during landing. The plane reportedly skidded onto the runway before crashing into multiple parked planes, igniting a fire that quickly spread across the tarmac and into a nearby grassy area.

Despite the intense fire, all four individuals aboard the plane were able to exit the aircraft on their own after it came to a halt. According to Kalispell Police Chief Jordan Venezio, two passengers sustained minor injuries and were treated at the scene. Authorities confirmed that multiple aircraft on the ground were damaged in the fire. Firefighters were able to bring the blaze under control before it spread further.

--IANS

akl/as