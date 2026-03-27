US moves to choke off robocalls at source​

Washington, March 27 (IANS) The Federal Communications Commission has proposed sweeping new rules aimed at cutting off illegal robocalls before they begin, by tightening control over how phone numbers are issued, resold and used across the telecommunications system.​

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The proposal reflects a shift in strategy. Rather than focusing only on blocking unwanted calls after they are made, regulators are now trying to intervene at an earlier stage — the point at which scammers obtain the numbers that enable those calls.​

“Today’s action supports our ongoing efforts to make it harder for bad actors to obtain numbering resources,” FCC Chairman Brendan Carr said on Thursday. “After all, if bad actors can’t get phone numbers, it’s a lot harder to generate illegal robocalls.”​

At the heart of the proposal is a plan to expand certification and disclosure requirements to all service providers that receive phone numbers, whether directly or indirectly. The agency also wants greater visibility into how those numbers are used and resold, a part of the system that regulators say has long been exploited.​

Investigators have found that the problem often begins in the resale market. The FCC’s Enforcement Bureau has said that “the majority of its robocall investigations have involved resold numbers,” raising concerns about weak oversight along the distribution chain.​

The Commission is considering limiting the resale of numbers to a single level, a move designed to reduce the layers through which numbers can pass before reaching end users. It is also proposing to extend robocall certification requirements to all providers that receive numbering resources, including resellers.​

Regulators say such changes are necessary to close gaps that scammers routinely exploit. One tactic, known as “number cycling,” allows bad actors to rotate through large pools of phone numbers — sometimes using them only once — to evade detection and enforcement.​

Commissioner Olivia Trusty said the problem has grown more complex with the shift to modern, internet-based communications networks. These changes have made it “more difficult to identify who is using telephone numbers and for what purposes,” she said.​

While consumer awareness campaigns remain important, Trusty said enforcement must go further. “Consumers should not have to shoulder this burden alone,” she said, adding that regulators must “disrupt harmful activity before it reaches the public.”​

The proposal is part of the FCC's broader push to restore trust in the country’s voice networks.

--IANS

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