US missions across Pakistan suspend operations amid deadly protests over Khamenei's death

Islamabad, March 3 (IANS) Amid escalating protests across Pakistan following the assassination of Iranian Supreme Leader Ayatollah Khamenei in a US-Israeli strike, the US Embassy in Islamabad and its consulates in Lahore and Karachi have temporarily suspended operations.

The move comes as authorities struggle to contain unrest that has already left at least 23 people dead nationwide.

In a message posted on X, the US Embassy in Islamabad said, “Due to the current security situation, the U.S. Embassy in Islamabad and the Consulates General in Lahore and Karachi have cancelled all visa appointments through Friday, March 6.”

According to The Express Tribune, the US Consulate General in Peshawar also temporarily halted operations starting Monday due to security concerns and protests near diplomatic premises. All visa and American Citizen Services appointments at the US embassy in Islamabad and consulates in Karachi and Lahore for March 2 were cancelled after demonstrators gathered near the sites.

A US security alert issued on March 1 warned of ongoing demonstrations at the Lahore and Karachi consulates, as well as potential protests outside the Islamabad embassy and Peshawar consulate.

US personnel were instructed to restrict their movements, while American citizens in Pakistan were advised to stay alert, avoid large gatherings, follow local news, and ensure their Smart Traveler Enrollment Program registration is current.

The protests erupted after the killing of Ayatollah Khamenei, triggering nationwide unrest. Clashes have claimed at least 23 lives, including 10 outside the US Consulate in Karachi, 11 in Skardu, and two in Islamabad.

In Karachi, demonstrators gathered outside the consulate where witnesses reported gunfire. In Lahore, hundreds protested outside the consulate, with clashes occurring as officers used tear gas to disperse the crowd. In Islamabad, protesters attempted to march toward the embassy despite roadblocks and heavy security.

Authorities in Punjab and Islamabad invoked Section 144, banning public gatherings and rallies, while key roads near the Karachi consulate remained closed for a second day due to security concerns. The US Embassy emphasised that operations will resume only once the situation stabilises and urged all American citizens in Pakistan to exercise caution.

