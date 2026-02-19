US lawmakers urge Taiwan to boost defence budget​

Washington, Feb 19 (IANS) A bipartisan group of senior U.S. lawmakers has urged Taiwan’s leadership to significantly increase defence spending, warning that partial funding of a supplementary defence budget could weaken efforts to deter PRC “aggression”.​

U.S. Senators Jim Risch, chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, Pete Ricketts, and Chris Coons, along with Representatives Young Kim and Ami Bera, led a bipartisan, bicameral letter to the leadership of Taiwan’s Legislative Yuan. The letter was signed by 37 members of the U.S. Senate and House of Representatives.​

Addressed to Speaker Han Kuo-yu, Chair Cheng Li-wun, Chair Huang Kuo-chang, and Caucus Whip Ker Chien-ming, the lawmakers expressed “our concerns with ongoing deliberations in the Legislative Yuan to only partially fund a supplementary budget request to enhance Taiwan’s defensive capabilities”.​

“The United States shares a strong and enduring partnership with the people of Taiwan,” the letter said. It described the relationship as “built upon shared democratic values, close economic ties, and a mutual dedication to Indo-Pacific peace and stability.”​

Referring to the Taiwan Relations Act, the lawmakers noted that the United States has remained committed to Taiwan’s security and its ability to defend itself against coercion, citing sustained security cooperation, including expanded training, enhanced interoperability, and arms sales.​

However, the letter warned that the threat posed by the People’s Republic of China (PRC) against Taiwan has never been greater.​

“Xi Jinping is focusing every element of the PRC’s national power to control Taiwan. Xi hopes to achieve this through illegal, coercive, aggressive, and deceptive actions that undermine Taiwan’s will to resist,” it said.

​The lawmakers cited actions including regularly operating inside Taiwan’s Air Defence Identification Zone, increasing incursions across the median line, harassing fishing vessels, and cutting undersea cables. They also referred to “large-scale People’s Liberation Army exercises in October 2024, April 2025, and December 2025,” which they said “demonstrated its growing preparations for a blockade or invasion”.

​“In response to this worsening threat environment, both the United States and Taiwan must do more to deter PRC aggression,” the letter stated.​

“For our part, the U.S. must address the massive backlog in weapons deliveries to Taiwan. You have our commitment to continue to work together to ensure Taiwan gets the capabilities it needs, faster. Likewise, we need Taiwan to step up with us.”​

While commending Taiwan for making important progress in strengthening its military readiness, reserve forces, and asymmetric defence capabilities, the lawmakers cautioned that “without significant increases in Taiwan’s defence spending at levels reflected in President Lai’s proposed special budget, this progress will be insufficient.​

They acknowledged the complexities of government funding debates, noting that “Legislators must represent the will of our constituents and ensure that taxpayer dollars are spent effectively.” At the same time, they added, “We also have the responsibility to fund our militaries at levels that address the critical threats we face.”​

“As such, we hope you will support a robust, multi-year special defence budget, as well as annual funding at levels that adequately meet the moment and send a clear signal of Taiwan’s will to defend itself,” the letter said.​

The appeal comes amid heightened tensions across the Taiwan Strait and rising concern in Washington over China’s military modernisation and pressure tactics against Taipei.

