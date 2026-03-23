US-Israeli strikes on Iran's nuclear infrastructure unacceptable: Russia

Moscow, March 23 (IANS) Sergei Lavrov and Abbas Araghchi, the Foreign Ministers of Russia and Iran, on Monday held a phone conversation over the latest situation in the Persian Gulf with Moscow emphasising the need for an immediate cessation of hostilities.

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A statement issued by the Russian Foreign Ministry detailed that Lavrov and Araghchi discussed the security situation in the region which has "sharply deteriorated as a result of the US and Israeli aggression".

It mentioned that Lavrov stressed the categorical unacceptability of the US-Israeli strikes on Iran's nuclear infrastructure, including the Bushehr Nuclear Power Plant, which create unacceptable risks for the safety of Russian personnel and could lead to catastrophic environmental consequences for all countries of the region without exception.

"Both sides also expressed concern over the dangerous expansion of the conflict provoked by Washington and Tel Aviv into the Caspian region. The Russian Side emphasised the need for an immediate cessation of hostilities and for a political settlement that takes into account the legitimate interests of all parties involved, above all Iran. Russia will continue to adhere to this stance at the UN Security Council," read the statement.

It added that Araghchi thanked the Russian leadership for the "substantial diplomatic and other support" being provided to Iran, including the delivery of humanitarian assistance.

On Saturday, Moscow termed strikes against Iranian nuclear facilities as a brazen violation of international law.

"The American-Israeli tandem continues massive strikes against Iranian military, civilian, and, most dangerously, nuclear facilities, without regard for civilian casualties or the possible radiological and environmental consequences. Despite the well-known claims of the 'complete destruction' of the Iranian nuclear programme as a result of American airstrikes back in June of last year, on the morning of March 21, the uranium enrichment plant in Natanz, Iran, which is under IAEA safeguards, was attacked again," read a statement issued by the Russian Foreign Ministry.

"This is a brazen violation of international law, the UN and IAEA Charters, and relevant UN Security Council and IAEA General Conference resolutions. The international community, including the leadership of the UN and IAEA, is obligated to immediately provide an objective and uncompromising assessment of these irresponsible actions, which pose a real risk of catastrophic consequences for the entire Middle East and are clearly aimed at further undermining peace, stability, and security in the region," it added.

--IANS

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