US, Iran in 'productive' talks, says White House as strikes continue

Washington, March 26 (IANS) The United States and Iran are engaged in “productive” talks even as US military operations continue, the White House said, signalling a possible diplomatic opening amid an ongoing conflict that Washington claims is nearing its objectives.

Read More

White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters at her news conference on Wednesday (local time) that discussions between Washington and Tehran have taken place over the past three days, following intensified US military pressure on Iran.

“As President Trump announced on Monday, the United States has been engaged over the last three days in productive conversations,” she said.

The talks come as the US continues its military campaign under “Operation Epic Fury,” which the administration says has significantly weakened Iran’s offensive and defensive capabilities.

Leavitt said the diplomatic outreach followed a shift in Iran’s posture after recent US actions.

“Following President Trump’s powerful threat on Saturday evening, it was made clear to the United States that Iran wanted to talk,” she said.

As a result of these discussions, President Donald Trump ordered a temporary pause on certain planned strikes.

“The president (was led) to temporarily instruct the Department of War to postpone planned strikes against Iranian power plants and energy infrastructure only,” Leavitt said.

However, she made clear that the broader military campaign remains active.

“The remaining elements of the Iranian regime have another opportunity to cooperate… But if Iran fails to accept the reality of the current moment… President Trump will ensure they are hit harder than they have ever been hit before,” she said.

Leavitt emphasised that negotiations are ongoing but highly sensitive, declining to disclose details about participants or the substance of discussions.

“We’re not going to get into the nitty-gritty details that have been exchanged between the United States and Iran at this time,” she said.

She also pushed back against media reports about a proposed US “15-point plan” to end the war, warning against reliance on anonymous sources.

“I would caution reporters… from reporting about speculative points or speculative plans from anonymous sources. The White House never confirmed that full plan,” she said.

Despite the diplomatic engagement, the administration maintained a firm stance that Iran must abandon its nuclear ambitions and cease threats to US interests and allies.

Leavitt said the US military campaign is “very close to meeting the core objectives” of the operation, which officials earlier estimated would take four to six weeks.

The White House also indicated that while talks are ongoing, there is no confirmation of additional meetings or locations, cautioning against speculation about future negotiations.

“Nothing should be deemed official until it is announced formally by the White House,” she said.

The conflict has raised concerns over regional stability and global energy markets, particularly due to the strategic importance of the Strait of Hormuz, a key oil transit route.

--IANS

lkj/sd/