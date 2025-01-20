US Hindus for Trump: Indian American Support Grows to 31% in 2024 Election

Washington DC: Founder and chairman of Hindus for America First PAC, Utsav Sanduja, spoke about the growing support for US President-elect Donald Trump from the Indian American community, stating that the backing from the community grew from 22 per cent in 2020 to 31 per cent in 2024.

Speaking to ANI during the Presidential Inauguration Hindu Gala hosted by the American Hindu Coalition on Sunday, Sanduja stated that the Hindus for America First PAC group had worked across all seven battleground states during Trump's presidential campaign. He also expressed appreciation for Trump's attention to the concerns of Hindus in Bangladesh and hoped that the President would take action on the issue.

"We were able to increase the popular support from 22 per cent to 31 per cent from the Indian American community, in contrast from 2020 to now, present in 2024, and we were in all the seven battleground states. President Trump loves all Americans...He's very concerned about Hindus in Bangladesh. I have been briefing his team about this for many months, and I'm so glad and grateful that President Trump cares about this issue. I'm hoping he will act. He will do something to implement on this file, and I have a lot of faith in the president," Sanduja said.

He emphasised the unity seen among people from various backgrounds in supporting Trump and noted that the welfare of all people was a shared concern, with efforts being made to bring about positive change.

"We saw that a lot of people from different walks of life, different religions, and different races all came together in unity to support the President of the United States of America. Everyone is concerned about the welfare of our people, and they are working very diligently and hard to do some great things. I think the real highlight was just that everyone can come together in a show of force for this president, and there's a good future for all of us," he added.

Sanduja attended the event, which was the first of its kind in US history with a focus on Hinduism, according to a statement by the American Hindu Coalition (AHC).

The event was held at a ballroom of The Mayflower Hotel, located just a few blocks from The White House. This gathering represented an effort to celebrate diversity and cultural heritage while fostering unity among communities. Notably, members of the Latino community also joined hands with the AHC to support this momentous occasion.

"All I have to say is we have got to take America back again, and Trump did it," said a Latino supporter at the gala.

Donald Trump will be sworn in as the 47th President of the United States at the US Capitol in Washington DC, on Monday (local time). He has previously served as the 45th president between 2017 and 2021. (ANI)