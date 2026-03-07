US grants Air India expanded flight permit; allowed to run cargo, chartered flight

Washington, March 7 (IANS) The United States has granted Air India an amended foreign air carrier permit, allowing the airline to operate passenger, cargo, and charter flights between India and the United States.

The US Department of Transportation issued the final order this week, concluding its review. No objections were filed within the period allowed for public comments.

Officials said the Department had earlier invited interested parties to file objections within 21 days if they opposed the proposed decision. None were received.

“No objections were received within the time period provided,” the order said.

As a result, the Department finalised its earlier findings and awarded Air India the amended permit along with the operating conditions attached to the order.

The permit allows Air India to operate scheduled international transportation of passengers, cargo, and mail involving the United States.

The authorisation includes flights from points behind India, via India and intermediate points, to points in the US and beyond. The airline is also allowed to operate scheduled cargo transportation between the United States and other international destinations.

The permit further authorizes charter flights carrying passengers, cargo, and mail between India and the United States. Charter operations between the United States and third countries are also allowed if the service forms part of a continuous operation linked to India.

The amended permit became effective on March 2, 2026, after the presidential review period ended without disapproval.

Under US law, foreign air carrier permits issued by the Department of Transportation are subject to review by the President or a designated official. If no objection is made within the specified period, the order takes effect automatically.

The permit requires Air India to comply with US aviation regulations and security requirements. These include rules enforced by the Federal Aviation Administration and the Transportation Security Administration.

The airline must also maintain valid authorization from the Government of India for the services it operates and meet international aviation safety standards. Earlier filings show that Air India applied for the amended permit and exemption authority in October 2025.

The Department said the application sought to incorporate operational rights the airline already held under the US-India air transport agreement.

Officials concluded that Air India had demonstrated it was financially and operationally qualified to perform the proposed services and that granting the authority was consistent with the public interest.

The United States and India maintain an aviation framework that allows airlines from both countries to operate flights between the two markets. Air travel between the countries has grown steadily in recent years, driven by business ties, tourism and a large Indian diaspora in the United States.

