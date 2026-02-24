US-funded NED backed Bangladesh actors before Sheikh Hasina's collapse

Washington, Feb 24 (IANS) The National Endowment for Democracy backed political and civic actors in Bangladesh in the run-up to the 2024 collapse of Sheikh Hasina’s government, supporting electoral reforms, voter education, and independent reporting, its president told US lawmakers on Tuesday.

Testifying before the Subcommittee on National Security, Department of State, & Related Programs of the House Committee on Appropriations, NED President and CEO Damon Wilson said, “In Bangladesh, NED’s support is helping the country emerge from more than 10 years of authoritarian rule, violence, and instability.”

Wilson told lawmakers that for over two decades, NED had supported partners working to strengthen political parties and parliamentary institutions, advance labor rights, promote inclusive economic growth, and produce independent reporting on human rights and corruption, efforts that were especially critical under the rule of Sheikh Hasina, which collapsed in 2024.

He said, “The country now has an opportunity to restore peace and advance democratic governance and reform.”

Referring to the period before the latest elections, Wilson stated, “In the lead up to the most recent elections, NED-supported partners and the core institutes helped advance electoral reforms, monitor the integrity of the process, and promote voter education, contributing to this critical step toward the reestablishment of multiparty democracy.”

He added that “NED and the Core institutes’ longstanding relationships and expertise will help local actors promote accountability, safeguard fundamental freedoms, and strengthen democratic institutions as Bangladeshis work to build a durable democratic future.”

The Bangladesh section formed part of Wilson’s broader testimony describing what he called “a consequential time for freedom around the world.”

He said NED’s work is grounded in support for local civic actors and institutions rather than imposing external models.

In Fiscal Year 2025, NED provided $271 million in grants supporting more than 1,550 projects across over 90 countries.

According to the testimony, 86 per cent of direct grants totalled less than $150,000, with funding directed toward independent media, civic organisations, labour and business groups, and reform initiatives.

The National Endowment for Democracy was created by the US Congress in 1983 during the Reagan administration to provide grants to democratic actors overseas.

US officials describe it as a democracy-support institution operating through grants and partnerships with civil society groups abroad.

