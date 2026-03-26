US flags NATO rift, Ukraine arms shift​

Washington, March 26 (IANS) The United States has signalled a dual shift in its global posture, criticising NATO allies for inaction in the Iran conflict while indicating that military resources could be diverted from Ukraine to the Middle East.​

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US President Donald Trump on Thursday expressed frustration with NATO, accusing the alliance of failing to support Washington’s ongoing military operations against Iran.​

“We’re very disappointed with NATO because NATO has done absolutely nothing,” Trump said during a Cabinet meeting, describing the alliance as a “paper tiger.”​

He said some allies had offered assistance only after the conflict had progressed.​

“They said we’d love to send ships… when the war is over. No, it’s supposed to get involved when the war’s beginning,” he said.​

Trump warned that the US would take note of the lack of support.​

“They didn’t come to our rescue… we can never forget,” he added.​

At the same time, the President indicated that US military resources could be reallocated away from Ukraine as Washington intensifies operations in the Middle East.​

“We do that all the time… we take from one, and we use for another,” Trump said when asked about reports of diverting munitions and air defence systems.​

He said the US maintains extensive stockpiles worldwide, allowing it to shift resources flexibly.​

“We have tremendous amounts of ammunition… we’re packed,” he said.​

While reaffirming support for Ukraine, Trump suggested a change in approach, noting that Washington now sells equipment to NATO rather than directly supplying Kyiv.​

“We sell it now to NATO… we get paid for everything that we give — we don’t give anything anymore,” he said.​

Secretary of State Marco Rubio said the Iran campaign was aimed at addressing a broader global threat.​

“This is for the world,” Rubio said, warning that Iran posed an “unacceptable risk” if allowed to acquire nuclear weapons.​

Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth said the US operation had achieved rapid results on the battlefield.​

“Never in recorded history has a nation’s military been so quickly and effectively neutralised,” he said.​

Trump described the Ukraine war as a difficult but distant conflict, emphasising that it has a limited direct impact on the United States.​

“It doesn’t have any impact on us, virtually nothing,” he said, while noting heavy casualties in recent months.​

The remarks point to a broader recalibration of US strategic priorities, with Washington focusing more sharply on the Middle East while reassessing alliance dynamics in Europe.

--IANS

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