US evacuates 28,000 citizens from Middle East

Washington, March 7 (IANS) More than 28,000 American citizens have safely returned to the US from the Middle East since late February, the State Department said on Saturday, as Washington continues large-scale evacuation and assistance efforts across the region.

In a statement, Assistant Secretary of State Dylan Johnson said the US government had been coordinating flights, ground transport, and emergency assistance to help Americans leave the region amid ongoing security concerns.

"Since February 28, more than 28,000 American citizens have safely returned to the United States from the Middle East," Johnson added.

He said that the data does not include Americans, who have travelled to other countries in the region or those still in transit on their way back to the US.

"These figures do not include the many Americans who have safely relocated to other countries or those who have left the Middle East but are still in transit back to the US," the statement said.

The US State Department said that it had organised special charter flights to move Americans out of areas affected by instability.

"Additionally, the Department of State has completed more than a dozen charter flights and has safely evacuated thousands of Americans from the Middle East," Johnson said.

Officials said the evacuation effort continues even as commercial aviation links across the region begin to stabilise.

"While commercial flight availability across the region continues to improve, Department of State charter flight and ground transport operations continue to ramp up, as security conditions allow," the statement said.

The State Department's emergency task force has also been coordinating assistance requests from American citizens across multiple Middle Eastern countries.

"Through the State Department's 24/7 Task Force, we have directly assisted more than 16,000 Americans abroad, offering security guidance and travel assistance," Johnson added.

US officials said American citizens in several Gulf countries and Israel, who require help leaving the region, should contact the department through its crisis system.

"American citizens in Oman, Kuwait, Bahrain, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Israel in need of travel assistance should complete the Crisis Intake Form," the statement said.

The State Department emphasised that assistance efforts will continue for as long as Americans remain in need of help leaving the region.

"The State Department will continue to actively assist any American citizen who wishes to leave the Middle East to do so," Johnson said.

Officials also urged Americans seeking help to contact the department's emergency hotline.

"Americans in the Middle East who need assistance can call the US Department of State, 24/7, at +1-202-501-4444," the statement said.

The evacuation effort comes as tensions across parts of the Middle East have escalated in recent weeks, prompting Washington to advise American citizens to reconsider travel and review security conditions in several countries.

The US government has in the past organised large-scale evacuations of citizens during crises in conflict zones or regions facing sudden instability, often coordinating charter flights, military transport and diplomatic assistance through Embassies and Consulates.

