U.S. Embassy lauds Gujarat Police for action against cross-border scams

Ahmedabad, Aug 6 (IANS) Gujarat Police have successfully dismantled an illegal call centre operating in the Hansol area of Ahmedabad, which was targeting American citizens through a fraudulent loan scheme. The action has drawn praise from the United States (US), highlighting the growing cooperation between Indian and American law enforcement agencies in tackling cybercrime.

Reacting to the development, the U.S. Embassy in India issued a statement lauding the Gujarat Police for their swift and decisive action.

“By seizing evidence and charging the individuals with offenses including cheating and criminal conspiracy, the authorities have sent a clear message against cybercrime,” the statement said.

“The United States and India are committed to taking decisive action against entities that threaten public safety and security,” it added.

The call centre, disguised as a legitimate business, was reportedly involved in duping U.S. citizens by offering fake loan schemes and extracting personal information and money under false pretenses.

Acting on Intelligence inputs, the police conducted a raid and arrested two individuals connected to the operation.

Authorities also seized digital evidence including laptops, mobile phones, and call logs, which pointed to an organised attempt to defraud individuals overseas.

The arrested people have been charged with multiple offenses, including cheating and criminal conspiracy under the Indian Penal Code and the Information Technology Act.

Investigations are ongoing to trace other members of the racket and determine the extent of the financial damage caused.

This case comes amid a growing number of cross-border cybercrime incidents, where scamsters based in different countries target vulnerable populations using sophisticated social engineering techniques.

Experts say collaborative policing, Intelligence-sharing, and stricter enforcement mechanisms are crucial to combating such global threats.

According to U.S. government data, over 90,000 Indians were apprehended at U.S. borders during fiscal year 2024 (October 1, 2023–September 30, 2024), and roughly half of them originated from Gujarat, indicating a particularly strong regional representation.

In the early months of 2025 (January–May), 10,382 Indian nationals — primarily Gujaratis — were caught entering the U.S. illegally, a sharp 70 per cent drop from the same period in 2024.

Among those who applied for asylum, Gujaratis represented a significant portion: Out of 41,330 asylum seekers in 2023, approximately 5,430 Gujaratis were granted sanctuary, which makes for around 13 per cent of Gujarat’s applicants.

These figures underscore how Gujarat accounts for a disproportionate share of illegal crossings and asylum claims, despite Indians overall comprising only about 3 per cent of total U.S. border apprehensions in recent years.

