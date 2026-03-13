US Embassy in Islamabad extends suspension of visa services until March 20

Islamabad, March 13 (IANS) The US Embassy in Islamabad on Friday extended the suspension of its visa services until March 20 while stating that all consular services at the US Consulates General in Karachi and Lahore also remain suspended.

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In a statement shared on X, the US Embassy in Islamabad mentioned, "The US Embassy in Islamabad continues to serve US citizens requiring routine and emergency services. All immigrant and nonimmigrant visa appointments are cancelled through March 20. Affected visa applicants will receive instructions by email on rescheduling their appointments."

The Embassy shared the details of the website, where applicants can check the status of their appointment. The Embassy further stated, "All consular services at the US Consulates General in Karachi and Lahore remain suspended."

On March 3, the US ordered non-emergency government employees and family members of staff at its Consulates in Lahore and Karachi to leave Pakistan, citing safety concerns, according to an official statement.

In a statement, the US Embassy in Pakistan said, "On March 3, 2026, the Department of State ordered non-emergency US government employees and the family members of US government personnel from US Consulates Lahore and Karachi to leave Pakistan due to safety risks. There is no change to the status of Embassy Islamabad."

The decision was taken after protests erupted in Pakistan following the killing of Iran’s Supreme Leader Ayatollah Ali Khamenei in a US-Israeli strike on February 28. At least 23 protesters were killed in clashes in Pakistan, including 10 outside the US Consulate in Karachi, and 11 in Pakistan-occupied Gilgit Baltistan's (PoGB) Skardu, where the crowd also torched a UN office. Two protestors were killed in Islamabad, Pakistan's leading daily The Express Tribune reported.

In Karachi, demonstrators gathered outside the Consulate, where witnesses reported gunfire in the area.

In Lahore, hundreds of protesters assembled outside the Consulate, with clashes reported after police used tear gas to disperse the crowd.

In Islamabad, protesters attempted to march towards the Embassy despite roadblocks and heavy security deployment.

--IANS

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