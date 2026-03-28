US diplomat to visit South Korea to advance ties, support Washington's shipbuilding workforce development

Seoul, March 28 (IANS) A senior US diplomat will visit South Korea to advance partnerships to support US shipbuilding workforce development and engage in other events as part of a two-nation trip that includes a stop in Japan, the State Department said.

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From Friday through Thursday, Under Secretary of State for Public Diplomacy Sarah Rogers will visit Tokyo and Seoul to meet government officials and private-sector leaders to discuss key bilateral and trilateral issues, and reaffirm Washington's commitment to defending freedom of expression and digital freedom, it said.

The department did not specify the exact dates for her visits to South Korea and Japan, reports Yonhap news agency.

In Seoul, Rogers will lead the second South Korea-US public diplomacy dialogue, convene alumni of a US exchange program and seek to advance partnerships to support American shipbuilding workforce development, according to it.

"The under secretary's visit will promote coordination around digital freedom, deepen people-to-people ties, and better align public diplomacy with shared economic and regional security objectives," the department said in a press release.

In Tokyo, she will meet her Japanese counterparts, celebrate America's 250th birthday at the Japanese Grand Prix with one of the leading Japanese investors in the United States, and hold a meeting on regional interconnectivity with alumni of a program involving young leaders of South Korea, the US and Japan.

Meanwhile, a bipartisan group of US lawmakers announced the introduction of legislation to expand a key multinational space defence coalition to include Indo-Pacific allies such as Japan and South Korea, amid growing concerns over China and Russia’s capabilities in space.

The proposed Indo-Pacific Space Partnership Act of 2026 would require the US Space Force’s Chief of Space Operations to submit a report to Congress on the feasibility of widening the Multinational Force-Operation Olympic Defender (MNF-OOD), the lawmakers said.

--IANS

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