US defends crackdown on illegal immigration, cites terror risks

Washington, Dec 12 (IANS) The Trump administration on Thursday mounted a forceful defence of its immigration enforcement policies, drawing a sharp distinction between legal and illegal migration while warning that lapses at the border pose direct national security risks.

During a contentious hearing of the House Homeland Security Committee, Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem told lawmakers that the Trump administration was “ending illegal immigration, returning sanity back to our immigration system” and sending a clear message to criminals. “We have sent a strong message to criminal illegal aliens that we will find you, we will arrest you and we will deport you,” she said.

Noem said enforcement measures had already produced results, asserting that “illegal border crossings (have fallen) to their lowest level in decades” and that “nationwide border encounters have plummeted nearly 80 per cent” compared to the previous year.

At the same time, National Counterterrorism Center Director Joseph Kent warned that gaps in vetting under the previous administration had created serious security vulnerabilities. “The number one threat that we have right now… is the fact that we don’t know who came into our country in the last four years of Biden’s open borders,” Kent said.

Kent told the committee that authorities had identified “around 18,000 known and suspected terrorists that the Biden administration let come into our country,” adding that many would “never be allowed to enter our country because of their ties to jihadi groups like ISIS and al-Qaida.”

He pointed to cases involving Afghan nationals admitted under Operation Allies Welcome, including a recent attack in Washington. “That Afghan was brought into the country as a group of over 100,000 Afghans who were brought here during the disastrous withdrawal from Afghanistan,” Kent said, adding that “these individuals… were not vetted properly.”

Noem echoed those concerns, saying what troubled her most was “that we don’t necessarily know all of the people that are in this country, who they are and what their intentions are.” She estimated that “15 to 20 million people came in under the Biden administration… They were not vetted.”

The secretary said her department was prioritizing the removal of violent offenders and those linked to organized crime. “Transnational organized crime groups, including Mexico’s Sinaloa (cartel), New Generation Jalisco, and other drug cartels, they cause chaos and they harm American interests,” she said.

At the same time, Democratic lawmakers challenged the administration’s approach, arguing that enforcement actions were sweeping up people without criminal records and even US citizens. Rep. Lou Correa cited cases of long-term residents and veterans’ families, saying, “These people… are not the individuals that should be deported.”

Noem rejected accusations that DHS was acting unlawfully. “The Department of Homeland Security and this administration complies with all federal court orders. We always have and we always will,” she said, adding that the department would “continue to appeal” adverse rulings.

She also denied claims that American citizens were being deported. “We have never once detained — or deported — an American citizen,” Noem said, explaining that individuals might be temporarily held “until we verify who they are and then they are released.”

Republican lawmakers defended the administration’s actions, arguing that enforcement was necessary to counter terrorism, drug trafficking and cartel violence. Rep. Michael McCaul said the country was experiencing “the most secure border I’ve seen in my 22 years in Congress.”

The hearing underscored the deep political divide over immigration policy, with Republicans framing enforcement as essential to homeland security and Democrats warning of civil liberties violations and humanitarian costs.

The Congressional hearing was held in the backdrop of broader security concerns, including terrorism, cyber threats, and preparations for major events such as the 2026 FIFA World Cup and the 250th anniversary of US independence, which DHS officials said would require heightened vigilance.

