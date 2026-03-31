US Congressman urges King Charles to meet Epstein victims

Washington, March 31 (IANS) US Congressman Ro Khanna has asked King Charles III to meet survivors of Jeffrey Epstein’s abuse during his upcoming visit to the United States, calling it a step towards accountability for a powerful global network.

Read More

In a letter sent ahead of the King’s expected address to a joint meeting of Congress in the week of April 27, Khanna requested a private meeting between the monarch and survivors.

“The effort to release the Epstein files is about justice for the survivors. Leaders in the U.S. and around the world must hold Epstein’s powerful network accountable. Hearing the survivors’ stories and concerns is an important step. That is why I am respectfully requesting a meeting between King Charles and survivors of Epstein’s abuse,” Khanna said.

Khanna, co-author of the Epstein Files Transparency Act, said survivors wanted such a meeting and should be allowed to speak directly about how powerful individuals and institutions failed them.

In the letter, Khanna referred to recent developments in the United Kingdom that have brought renewed scrutiny to individuals and institutions linked to Epstein and his network.

“These developments have raised serious questions about conduct, access, and whether positions of public trust were misused or whether public institutions helped shield wrongdoing,” he wrote.

Khanna also cited the King’s own call for a “full, fair and proper” investigation, saying it recognised the seriousness of the concerns.

The Congressman underlined that the case was not confined to the United States, noting Epstein’s links to Britain through Ghislaine Maxwell and his connections with British public figures.

“These connections raise broader questions about how Epstein was able to maintain influence, credibility, and protection across borders for so long,” Khanna said.

He also pointed to efforts by members of Congress to seek testimony from Prince Andrew and Peter Mandelson regarding their reported ties to Epstein.

According to the letter, Prince Andrew did not respond to congressional outreach, while Mandelson declined to cooperate, citing an ongoing criminal investigation. In both cases, Congress was unable to secure testimony.

Khanna said a meeting between the King and survivors could help identify any additional information that British institutions and individuals might be able to share.

“It would also ensure that survivors are heard directly and that these matters are addressed with transparency, seriousness, and accountability,” he wrote.

He added that he was making the request “with full respect for the importance” of the King’s visit.

--IANS

lkj/rs