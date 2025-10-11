US Congress should 'stand together' to defend ties with India, says Congressman Bera (IANS exclusive)

Washington, Oct 11 (IANS) Congressman Ami Bera, a Democratic House member from California, has argued that it’s time for the US Congress to “stand together” to defend the “hugely important” India-US relationship.

In an exclusive interview with IANS on Friday, Bera, who currently serves as the Ranking Member of the Subcommittee on East Asia and the Pacific, spoke about his attempt to create a bipartisan consensus on India-US ties, his recent Congressional visit to India, the H-1B visa crackdown, and the future of the bilateral relationship.

Below are the excerpts from the interview.

IANS: You recently led a congressional delegation to India and met with officials and industry leaders. What was the sense you got from them amid the current administration’s actions?

Bera: I think there were some concerns amongst Indian government officials, certainly inviting Pakistani General to the Oval Office created some concerns. President Trump is taking credit for bringing the five tense days in May to a conclusion. I think that really was the Indians and Pakistan negotiating again.

And then, the $100,000 H-1B visa fee. India does use about 70 per cent of the H-1Bs, a lot of that benefits US companies, tech workers, and doctors that we need here in the United States. In the conversations, from the Congressional perspective, Congress is very strong in favour of the US-India relationship.

We see it as a pillar of not just the Indo-Pacific strategy, but also of global economics. India is the fastest-growing economy in the world. We want to continue to do business with India. I hope we get to zero tariffs between the two countries and actually finally get a trade deal between the two countries.

IANS: What’s your overall analysis of the Trump administration's India strategy in the last nine months?

Bera: I'm not sure what the India strategy is, because it seems to be all over the place right now. There doesn't seem to be a coherent strategy, because it seems to go back and forth. At the beginning of the Trump administration, you certainly saw Prime Minister Modi and President Trump embrace, and you thought that this would be a relationship that would move forward fairly quickly. In May, you saw President cosying up to Pakistan. I think that gave some pause and had the Indian government scratching their heads, especially after the heinous terror attacks that took place in April.

And then, the 50 per cent tariff again, we have some concerns about India buying Russian energy, but we were able to get past that in the Biden administration. China buys more Russian oil than India does. So again, I think it's fair for the Indians to say - why are you singling us out on this? And then the H-1B issue, none of this coherently makes sense.

That said, on the defence-to-defence side, we had a chance to visit Western Naval Command. Things continue to go really well.

And I just reaffirmed that you're not going to see American companies making billion-dollar investments in Pakistan anytime soon. They are making those investments in India. You aren't going to see our military doing joint military operations with Pakistan or naval exercises. We are doing all of that with India. So, let's get through these hiccups. But a sense of Congress is, Congress still broadly supports a strong US-India relationship.

IANS: Would you say this reflects a Trump-specific policy rather than a broader US-India strategy, and likely an aberration rather than the norm?

Bera: What I've learned watching President Trump in these first eight-nine months of his administration is what he says today could be different than what he says tomorrow could be different than what he does the following week. So, I think it bears watching.

But I do think this is a time for Congress, Democrats and Republicans in Congress, to stand together and say - no, here's how we view the India-US relationship, and that's one thing that we'll be introducing a legislation and a sense of Congress to reaffirm that members of Congress see the relationship as a hugely important one in the 21st Century.

IANS: A letter urging President Trump to improve US-India ties was signed by 19 House Democrats on Wednesday, but no Republicans. How do you view their silence?

Bera: I think they're certainly afraid to take on President Trump directly. So, instead of making this about President Trump, let's make it about the US-India relationship. Let's make it about what we think as members of Congress - Democrats and Republicans.

I also think it's a good time for the diaspora. Once we have a sense of Congress like this, they can actually go to their members of Congress and say - You've talked for a long time about how important this relationship is, here's an opportunity to sign on to it. So again, once this government shutdown is over, we will be introducing that legislation. And again, hopefully, we'll do this in a bipartisan way. Because I don't want the India-US relationship to be a Democratic thing or a Republican thing. It should be an American thing.

IANS: You mentioned in an interview that a few individuals are shaping India policy in the White House. Who are they, and how strong is the current India expertise there?

Bera: I mean, that's of concern. So certainly, in Trump's first term, he had seasoned political folks around him in his cabinet. Secretary Rubio has been a strong advocate of the US-India relationship, but I don't know what his influence is.

Certainly, a guy like Peter Navarro, who does seem to have the president's ear, has not been a friend of India. You have Stephen Miller, who also seems to be setting immigration policy [who] could be the one driving the H-1B strategy here, because how they rolled this out, it was clear that they didn't even know the details of it. So you saw the Commerce Secretary Lutnick make some statements, and then have to walk it back almost immediately.

And for big policy like this, you don't roll it out that way. Nobody consulted Congress on it. Clearly industry had no idea this was coming either. So again, I'm not exactly sure how they're making policy right now.

IANS: What, in your view, drove the administration’s decision to target the H-1B visa program despite its clear impact on key sectors like tech and healthcare?

Bera: I don't think this was a thought-through policy. If you were thinking it through, you would consult Congress, you would talk to industry, get a sense of the impact. I think this was a handful of people inside the White House making a decision, and the President made the wrong decision.

I think this is going to hurt US industry. You are already seeing the medical community, and many hospitals are already struggling to find doctors, and many of our medical students are physicians that are here in the United States are here on H-1B visas as well. So, hopefully that's getting through to the President, and then there will be some rollback of this policy.

The one challenge could be, if I'm a company like Microsoft, maybe I can figure a way through this, or I might just move my business to Hyderabad and set it up there. Because it's a small world right now. If I'm a small start-up in the United States, I can't pay $100,000 for H-1Bs, and if the workers are in India, I'll just go ahead and move my work to India.

IANS: Could you share your thoughts on Sergio Gor, the new US Ambassador to India? He was confirmed by the Senate two days ago and is a close aide to President Trump, though he doesn’t have regional expertise.

Bera: He said all the right things at his confirmation hearings. I think since then, he said all the right things about a strong US-India relationship. Hopefully, his proximity to President Trump, the fact that he'll be in Delhi soon, he gets a chance to meet with Indian officials. He gets to see the vibrancy of the Indian economy and the vibrancy of the people, the vibrancy of their democracy, and hopefully, he can take that message back to President Trump. So, that's the positive, he does seem to have the president's ear and the ability to speak directly to the President.

IANS: Some critics say Democrats, despite supporting India, weren’t vocal enough when Trump officials were attacking New Delhi. Do you agree with that criticism?

Bera: I have been speaking out. I have certainly been going to the Indian media and making the case, and by putting together a resolution that affirms the strong US-India relationship.

But that is something that I think it's fair, and that's part of the reason why we're going to put together a sense of Congress resolution. But it shouldn't just be Democrats. We want Republicans to also reaffirm the importance of the US-India relationship. I think that's important.

IANS: As Ranking Member on the East Asia Subcommittee, how do you view the administration’s China policy? Some argue that the lack of clear direction toward Beijing is affecting Washington’s approach to India.

Bera: Going all the way back to President Clinton, through President Bush, President Obama, and even in the first Trump term, and then through the Biden administration, India has been a centrepiece to our Indo-Pacific strategy, not just as a counterweight to China, but also in terms of anchoring peace, stability, democracy in the region, free markets, maritime security.

I don't think that's changed from the Congressional perspective, but what has changed is whoever is advising President Trump now. What I can do is encourage Congress - Democrats and Republicans to speak with a loud voice, saying our perspective as a different branch of government has not changed. With regards to India again, the hope would be that we get President Trump back on track with what's been a decades-long strategy of building this relationship.

IANS: Experts have praised India’s disciplined messaging and its leadership amid tensions with the US. What’s your take?

Bera: I think that the government, Prime Minister Modi, and others have handled themselves well. I think they have, for the most part, tempered and moderated their comments. I think [EAM] Jaishankar clearly knows both the United States [and] China. He is a seasoned diplomat. I think India has done a good job recognising the longer-term relationship between the United States and India should be a positive one.

IANS:Do you think recent tensions have damaged US-India trust, and what are the medium- and long-term implications for the relationship?

Bera: I would just to look at the 30 years going back to President Clinton, and just because of a few missteps by President Trump in the last few months, we should not toss out what we have been building for three decades. My hope would be that we can bring President Trump back into understanding the importance of this relationship. He certainly seemed to have a good, strong relationship with Prime Minister Modi. I also think this is a time for Congress to step up and speak with a loud voice as Democrats and Republicans to reaffirm the relationship.

--IANS

scor/rs