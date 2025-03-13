US condemns Jaffar Express attack, reaffirms support for Pakistan

Washington: The United States has strongly condemned the terrorist attack on the Jaffar Express in Balochistan and the hostage-taking of passengers, by the Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), a Specially Designated Global Terrorist group of the US.

"We extend our deepest sympathies and condolences to the victims, their families, and all those affected by this horrific act," the US Embassy in Islamabad stated in a post on X.

"The Pakistani people deserve to live free from violence and fear. The United States will remain a steadfast partner of Pakistan in its efforts to ensure the safety and security of all its citizens. We stand in solidarity with Pakistan during this difficult time," the statement said.

Pakistan's security forces have been conducting an extensive clearance operation, successfully rescuing over 150 hostages, including women and children. The attack unfolded when terrorists blew up a railway track near Bolan, opened fire, and hijacked the Jaffar Express.

The train, carrying around 400 passengers, was en route from Quetta to Peshawar. Security sources revealed that many hostages were used as human shields, making the rescue effort more challenging.

The military exercised extreme caution during the operation to ensure the safety of civilians. The exact number of casualties is still being determined, but officials confirmed that all terrorists present at the site had been eliminated. Reports earlier suggested that suicide bombers had taken women and children hostage at three different locations. Meanwhile, 37 injured individuals have been evacuated for medical treatment as security operations continue.

Pakistan's military spokesperson, Lt Gen Sharif Chaudhry, confirmed the completion of the operation, stating that all 33 militants involved had been killed. Speaking to Dunya News, he detailed how the attack began on March 11 when terrorists detonated explosives on the track at around 1 p.m., forcing the train to a halt. At the time, the train had 440 passengers on board.

"No passenger was hurt in the final clearance operation," he stated, though he acknowledged that "the number of passengers who fell victim to the barbarism of the terrorists is 21." He further revealed that the attackers had been in communication with their masterminds in Afghanistan via satellite phone throughout the standoff.

PTV, citing security officials, confirmed that at least 190 passengers had been rescued. The hostage situation began near the Mashkaf Tunnel, about 157 kilometres from Quetta, when BLA militants took over 400 passengers hostage, including security personnel. While the total number of casualties remains unclear, Dawn News reported that at least 30 people, including the train's driver and eight security personnel, lost their lives in the gun battle. (ANI)