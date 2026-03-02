US blitz hits 1,000 Iran military sites

Washington, March 2 (IANS) The US launched a sweeping military offensive against Iran early striking more than 1,000 military targets within 24 hours under “Operation Epic Fury,” in what officials described as a campaign to dismantle the Iranian regime’s security apparatus and neutralise sites posing an “imminent threat.”

Launched at the direction of President Donald Trump at 1.15 am on February 28, the US Central Command forces are striking targets to dismantle the Iranian regime’s security apparatus, prioritizing locations that pose an imminent threat,” CENTCOM said.

In a fact sheet, CENTCOM lists “Targets Struck: Over 1,000” in the first 24 hours.

The scale of assets deployed signals a coordinated, multi-domain campaign. The fact sheet lists B-2 stealth bombers, F-35 stealth fighters, F-22, F-16, and F-18 fighter jets, and A-10 attack aircraft. Electronic warfare and surveillance platforms, including EA-18G electronic attack aircraft, airborne early warning and control aircraft, reconnaissance aircraft, and communication relay systems, were also used.

Missile defence systems such as Patriot interceptor missile systems and THAAD anti-ballistic missile systems were part of the deployment. Naval assets included nuclear-powered aircraft carriers and guided-missile destroyers.

Unmanned and ground systems were also employed. The document cites MQ-9 Reapers, LUCAS drones, and M-142 High Mobility Artillery Rocket Systems. Strategic lift and refuelling aircraft, including C-17 Globemaster and C-130 cargo aircraft, supported the operation.

The fact sheet notes the use of “Counter-Drone Systems” and adds: “… and special capabilities we can’t list here!”

The types of targets struck indicate a focus on Iran’s command structure and missile infrastructure. Listed targets include “Command and Control Centers,” “IRGC Joint Headquarters,” and “IRGC Aerospace Forces Headquarters.”

Integrated air defence systems and ballistic missile sites were hit. Naval targets included “Iranian Navy Ships,” “Iranian Navy Submarines,” and “Anti-ship Missile Sites.” The document also lists “Military Communication Capabilities” among the sites targeted.

No casualty figures or battle damage assessments were provided. The language frames the operation as threat-driven and pre-emptive, centred on locations posing “an imminent threat.”

The Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps has long played a central role in Iran’s security and missile programmes, including ballistic missile development and regional military coordination.

