US begins charter flights from Middle East amid cronflict

Washington, March 5 (IANS) The United States has begun charter flights to evacuate American citizens from the Middle East, as Washington ramps up efforts to help thousands return home amid rising tensions in the region.

A Department of State charter flight carrying American citizens departed the Middle East for the United States on Wednesday as part of the ongoing evacuation effort.

“Today, a Department of State charter flight of American citizens departed the Middle East en route to the United States as part of our ongoing efforts to assist Americans’ return home,” the State Department said in a media note.

Officials said additional flights would follow as the government expands its evacuation operations across several countries in the region.

“Additional flights will be surged across the region,” the department said.

The State Department said the evacuation programme is aimed at assisting Americans located in the United Arab Emirates, Qatar, Saudi Arabia, and Israel. Citizens seeking assistance have been asked to register through a crisis intake system set up by the department.

“The US Department of State is taking historic action to assist American citizens who wish to depart the Middle East, return to the United States,” the department said.

Americans in those countries interested in charter flights or ground transportation options have been asked to complete a crisis intake form or contact the State Department’s round-the-clock emergency task force.

Since February 28, thousands of Americans have already returned home from the region as the evacuation effort intensified.

“Since February 28, over 17,500 American citizens have safely returned to the United States from the Middle East – with over 8,500 U.S. American citizens returning to the US yesterday alone,” Assistant Secretary Dylan Johnson said in a statement.

Officials said many more Americans have already left the Middle East but are still travelling through other countries before reaching the United States.

“Many more Americans have left the Middle East to other countries in Europe and Asia, and others have safely departed the Middle East but are still in transit back to the United States,” Johnson said.

The State Department said its 24-hour emergency task force has been actively assisting Americans across the region with travel information and guidance.

“Through the State Department’s 24/7 Task Force, we have assisted nearly 6,500 Americans abroad, including offering security guidance and travel assistance,” Johnson said.

Officials added that the department would continue helping Americans who wish to leave the region.

“The US State Department will continue to actively assist any American citizen abroad who wishes to depart the Middle East, to do so,” Johnson said.

Authorities said operational details of the evacuation effort would remain limited for security reasons.

“For operational security purposes, additional information about ongoing transportation operations will not be released at this time,” the State Department said.

Later, a senior State Department official said that the government had mobilised hundreds of personnel to assist Americans across the region and coordinate departures through a mix of commercial flights, charter aircraft, and ground transport options.

“Our top priority is moving Americans from danger to safety,” the official said.

Large-scale evacuations from the Middle East have taken place in past conflicts as well, including during the Iraq war and the 2006 Lebanon crisis, when Washington helped thousands of American citizens leave the region safely.

