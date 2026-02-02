US-based NGO welcomes Budget boost for Divyangjan

Washington, Feb 2 (IANS) A US-based disability advocacy non-profit welcomed India’s Union Budget 2026, saying new schemes focused on skills, jobs, and assistive support mark a major step toward empowering persons with disabilities.

The Voice of Specially Abled People (VOSAP) said the budget strengthens efforts to bring Divyangjan into the economic mainstream through targeted programmes and policy support.

“Our long-term roadmap, 'Vision 2047 for Divyangjan,” has received a strong boost with the launch of two new initiatives aimed at economic participation by persons with disabilities,” VOSAP’s founder, Pranav Desai, told IANS.

Vision 2047 of VOSAP aims to ensure that persons with disabilities are fully integrated into India’s long-term growth story, with a focus on dignity, opportunity, and participation.

In her budget, Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced the Divyangjan Kaushal Yojana and the Divyang Sahara Yojana, which focus on skills, employment pathways, and assistive technology, the group said.

“Vision 2047 for Divyangjan receives a strong boost in the Union Budget 2026 with the launch of two new programmes for economic contribution by Specially Abled People,” VOSAP said.

The organisation congratulated Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman for introducing what it called timely measures that strengthen skills, employment and access to enabling technologies.

“These steps will help create an inclusive ecosystem for Vision 2047 and Viksit Bharat, where dignity, access and opportunity define progress,” the group said.

Desai said the Divyangjan Kaushal Yojana is expected to focus on skill development and vocational training tailored to the needs of persons with disabilities. The aim is to improve employability and workforce participation.

The Divyang Sahara Yojana is designed to provide structured support systems, including access to assistive devices and technology, he said, adding that this could help persons with disabilities live and work with greater independence.

VOSAP said the two schemes align with the broader goal of Sugamya Bharat, or accessible India. The focus is on reducing barriers related to skills, jobs and technology that often limit opportunity.

The group said effective implementation would be critical to ensure the programmes deliver real benefits on the ground.

VOSAP is a US-based global advocacy platform that works with policymakers, institutions and civil society to advance disability rights, accessibility, and inclusion. It has been active in policy discussions on inclusive infrastructure, equal access and economic participation for persons with disabilities.

India is home to millions of persons with disabilities. Many face persistent challenges in education, employment and access to public spaces.

