US-based fundraiser raises $200,000 to empower one lakh Indians with disabilities

Washington, March 29 (IANS) A community-led fundraiser in the national capital has raised $200,000, as a US-based non-profit body set a goal to support 100,000 people with special abilities in India this year through assistive technology, healthcare access, and volunteer-driven programmes.

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The VOSAP (Voice of Specially Abled People) gala in Fairfax, a suburb of Washington, D.C., brought together donors, professionals, and student volunteers to back disability inclusion efforts.

Founder Pranav Desai said the organisation is focused on scaling impact through technology and community engagement.

“We have been able to create a community with a single shared goal, let’s harness ability, let’s empower people with disabilities,” he said.

He said early intervention remains critical. “If a child is born with disability… if they’re not supported with what they need, they will end up without education. That means without employment,” he said. He added that “assistive device… completely changes their lives.”

Desai said the organisation has grown rapidly in recent years. It has moved from helping a few hundred individuals to tens of thousands annually. “We want to be the transformation catalyst… whatever we do has a far-reaching impact,” he said.

Eminent Indian-American doctor and philanthropist Dr Vinod Shah highlighted the importance of dignity. “Anytime you give a sight, anytime you give a mobility… that is nothing more support than giving the dignity to an individual,” he said.

Philanthropist Ila Shah shared her experience of visiting a school for blind students in India. She said structured support can enable independence. “The school was giving vocational training… so they can get a job, and they can be independent and live with dignity,” she said.

The event showcased technology-led solutions for people with visual, hearing, and mobility impairments. These include assistive devices, AI-enabled tools, and communication platforms for the deaf and deaf-blind.

Desai said the model goes beyond charity. “Stop thinking welfare… just look at their ability. And then there are trillions of dollars for the world,” he said.

He also highlighted the role of technology in scaling operations. The organisation uses digital platforms to identify beneficiaries, process applications, and monitor impact in real time.

Advocacy is another key focus. VOSAP engages with policymakers in India and global platforms to push for accessibility and inclusion.

Youth volunteers play a central role in its work. Students contribute research, outreach, and programme execution. “They have found purpose,” Desai said.

The gala ended with an appeal for continued support. “We all have to speak up. If we don’t speak up, people would not understand the abilities of people with disabilities,” he said.

--IANS

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