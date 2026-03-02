US B-1 bombers strike deep inside Iran

Washington, March 2 (IANS) The US' B-1 bombers struck deep inside Iran overnight, targeting what American officials described as the country's ballistic missile capabilities, as tensions escalated sharply in the region.

US Central Command (CENTCOM) said on Monday that the strikes were aimed at degrading Tehran's missile arsenal.

"Last night, US' B-1 bombers, struck deep inside Iran to degrade Iranian ballistic missile capabilities," CENTCOM said in a statement on social media platform X.

The operation comes amid an expanding US military campaign branded Operation 'Epic Fury'.

The White House signalled the strikes were part of a broader effort to cripple Iran's weapons infrastructure.

As the US President Donald Trump said, "we're going to destroy their missiles and raze their missile industry to the ground," CENTCOM quoted Trump as saying.

The CENTCOM also pushed back against what it described as Iranian misinformation about battlefield losses.

"The Iranian regime's false messaging machine continues to falsely claim that it has sunk a US aircraft carrier," CENTCOM said.

It added: "The TRUTH: The only carrier that has been hit is the Shahid Bagheri, an Iranian drone carrier. The US forces struck the ship within hours of launching Operation Epic Fury."

CENTCOM did not provide immediate details on the specific sites targeted by the B-1 bombers or the extent of damage inflicted.

The B-1 is a long-range strategic bomber capable of carrying large payloads of conventional weapons and operating deep inside hostile territory.

The strikes follow continued missile launches by Iran across the region.

"Iran continues to maliciously launch ballistic missiles, indiscriminately targeting military and civilian locations throughout the region," CENTCOM said.

The Command added that US forces are actively pursuing Iranian missile units.

"US forces remain on the hunt to eliminate this threat. As the President has said, our resolve has never been stronger."

The latest developments mark a significant escalation in direct US military action inside Iranian territory.

While previous exchanges largely involved proxy forces or strikes in third countries, the use of B-1 bombers deep inside Iran signals a more overt phase of confrontation.

The Persian Gulf and surrounding waterways are critical to global energy supplies, including shipments bound for Asian markets such as India.

Any sustained conflict risks disruption to oil flows and regional security architecture.

--IANS

lkj/khz