US attempts to dominate global energy market: Russian FM

Moscow, March 22 (IANS) The United States is pursuing a doctrine of domination in global energy markets, Russian Foreign Minister Sergei Lavrov said in an interview with Russian media.

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"They (the United States) care only about their own well-being. They are ready to defend this prosperity by any means -- coups, abductions, or assassinations of leaders of countries that have natural resources Washington desires. All of this is related to oil," said Lavrov on Saturday.

Lavrov further asserted that the United States follows the principle that its interests always take precedence over international agreements, reports Xinhua news agency.

He pointed out that the United States has historically welcomed -- and continues to welcome -- Russia's marginalisation in European energy markets. He emphasised that for the United States to cooperate with Russia, it must first respect Russia's interests.

Earlier on Friday, the Russian Foreign Ministry spokesperson said that European politicians are deliberately plunging their countries into crisis and darkness by continuing to reject Russian energy resources.

"It is not a technical disaster nor any natural cataclysms that are causing the global crisis in the European Union (EU), but rather the decisions of its own leaders, who are simply flipping the switch," Maria Zakharova said in a post on her Telegram channel.

On Friday, European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen confirmed the EU's unwavering position, which categorically precludes member states from procuring Russian natural gas even in the event of a severe energy crisis in Europe, amid the escalation of tensions in the Middle East.

The stance had met with resistance from some of its member countries, heavily reliant on Russian energy supplies. Hungarian Prime Minister Viktor Orban earlier this month called on the EU to suspend sanctions on Russian energy, warning that rising oil prices and supply disruptions pose risks to regional energy security.

--IANS

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