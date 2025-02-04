US and El Salvador Sign Deals on Migration, Security, and Countering Chinese Influence

Washington DC: US Secretary of State Marco Rubio on Monday held a meeting with Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele in San Salvador. The discussions, focused on tackling illegal migration, criminal gangs, and regional security challenges.

Additionally, the two leaders discussed strategies to counter Chinese influence in the region.

In a statement the US Department of State said, "Secretary of State Marco Rubio met today with Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele in San Salvador. It was a tremendously successful meeting that will make both countries stronger, safer, and more prosperous."

"Multiple agreements were struck to fight the waves of illegal mass migration currently destabilising the entire region. President Bukele agreed to take back all Salvadoran MS-13 gang members who are in the United States unlawfully. He also promised to accept and incarcerate violent illegal immigrants, including members of the Venezuelan Tren de Aragua gang, but also criminal illegal migrants from any country. And in an extraordinary gesture never before extended by any country, President Bukele offered to house in his jails dangerous American criminals, including US citizens and legal residents," the statement added.

Secretary Rubio and President Bukele also concluded a civil nuclear cooperation MOU, which was signed by the Secretary and Salvadoran Foreign Minister Alexandra Hill Tinoco later.

Secretary Rubio further informed President Bukele that the United States will issue a waiver to unfreeze assistance to support the two countries' joint work to detect suspicious travellers at El Salvador's National Passenger Analysis Center (CNAP), resume operations at El Salvador's Border Security Information Group (CGIF), and support El Salvador's vetted units working with US law enforcement.

"Secretary Rubio also raised strategies to counter the influence of the Chinese Communist Party in the hemisphere to safeguard the sovereignty and interests of both nations and the region," the US Department of State said.

Notably, Rubio arrived in Panama on Saturday, marking his first trip since holding the job as US top diplomat.

Rubio's choice to visit Central America - Panama, El Salvador, Costa Rica, Guatemala, and the Dominican Republic - is intentional and meant to drive forward the Trump agenda by "paying closer attention to our own neighbourhood," CNN reported. (ANI)