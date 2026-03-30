US allows oil to Cuba on humanitarian grounds​

Washington, March 31 (IANS) The United States has allowed an oil shipment to reach Cuba on humanitarian grounds, even as it maintained there has been no formal change in its sanctions policy, the White House said Monday.​

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Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said the decision was made on a “case-by-case basis” to address the urgent needs of the Cuban people.​

“As the President said… we allowed this ship to reach Cuba in order to provide humanitarian needs to the Cuban people,” she said.​

She stressed that the move does not signal a broader policy shift.​

“There has been no formal change with respect to sanction policy,” Leavitt said, adding that such decisions would continue to be evaluated individually.​

The clarification came after questions over whether the United States was easing restrictions on oil shipments to Cuba, particularly involving Russian tankers.​

Leavitt rejected suggestions of a wider relaxation, saying, “These decisions are being made on a case-by-case basis right now”.

She added that the US still reserves the right to enforce sanctions, including the seizure of vessels where legally applicable.

“We still reserve the right to seize vessels… that violate the United States sanctions policy,” she said.

At the same time, the administration has also emphasised flexibility in specific circumstances.

“The President and the administration also reserve the right to waive those… on a case-by-case basis,” she said in response to a question.

“The President threatened to tear up any country that would send oil to Cuba, but now the US is letting this Russian tanker go to Cuba. Is this a policy change, or is he willing to let more tankers into Cuba?” she was asked.

“This was a decision that will continue to be made on a case-by-case basis for humanitarian reasons or otherwise, but there's been no firm change in our sanctions policy,” Leavitt said.

“President Shienbaum of Mexico also said that Mexico is exploring different ways to restart some of those shipments to Cuba. Is the administration okay with that at this time?” another reporter asked.

“There's been no change in our sanctions policy. We still reserve the right to seize vessels if it's legally applicable, that are headed towards Cuba and that violate the United States sanctions policy, but of course, the President and the administration also reserve the right to waive those seizures on a case-by-case basis,” Leavitt said.

--IANS

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