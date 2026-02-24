UP Dy CM holds key engagements in Germany; promotes investment & tech collaboration​

Nuremberg, Feb 24 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Keshav Prasad Maurya, on a visit to Germany, spotlighted the state's surging economic potential during a special dinner in Nuremberg attended by Indian Ambassador Ajit Gupte and other distinguished guests.
The discussions highlighted Uttar Pradesh's swift advancement toward becoming India's second-largest economy, driven by a significantly improved ease of doing business, strengthened law and order, and robust infrastructure development.
Participants noted the state's expanding expressway network, ongoing airport expansions, and emerging industrial corridors, which are increasingly drawing global investor interest.
Talks also explored avenues for deeper bilateral cooperation between Germany and Uttar Pradesh in key sectors, including technological exchange, skill development, and manufacturing.
The Deputy Chief Minister underscored the transformative journey of the state under Prime Minister Narendra Modi's guidance, evolving from a traditional Uttar Pradesh into a dynamic enterprise state, and reaffirmed the government's commitment to extending all possible support to international investors seeking opportunities in the region.
The following day, at Le Méridien in Germany, a strategic meeting took place with representatives from leading German-Israeli drone and aerospace firms, including Quantum-Systems GmbH, System Helsing (HX-2 AI combat drone), Dronivo GmbH, SIA Origin Robotics, and Aronia.
The companies briefed on their expertise in high-altitude unmanned aerial systems, advanced aerial surveillance, defense-grade reconnaissance, and drones with an operational range of approximately 160 kilometers.
Their technologies serve armed forces in Germany and Spain and support applications in precision agriculture, land surveying, and disaster management.
The Uttar Pradesh government extended a formal invitation for these firms to set up manufacturing units and research and development hubs in the state.
Details were shared about investment-friendly policies, robust industrial infrastructure, superior logistics connectivity, and a large skilled workforce.
The Deputy Chief Minister described Uttar Pradesh as emerging as the country's leading hub for defense production, aerospace manufacturing, and emerging technologies, with drones and unmanned systems forming a vital part of future economic and security frameworks.
Such investments are expected to generate high-skilled jobs for the state's youth while accelerating technology-driven growth by integrating electronics manufacturing, data, artificial intelligence, and the drone ecosystem.
Both sides reached a positive consensus on long-term collaboration in manufacturing, research, skill development, technical training, and technology transfer.
This partnership is anticipated to strengthen India's aerospace and unmanned systems ecosystem and position Uttar Pradesh as a global hub for drone innovation, aligning with the objectives of Make in India and “Atmanirbhar Bharat.”
