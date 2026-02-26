UP CM Yogi Adityanath shares joy of 501 km/hour journey in Japanese train

Tokyo/New Delhi, Feb 26 (IANS) Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath shared with citizens the joy of travelling at 501 km/hour in a Japanese train, an official said on Thursday.

Sharing visuals of the onboard speed display board, CM Adityanath also took photos when the train crossed the 501 km/hour speed.

In a message on his official social media account, the CM said, “You can see that I was travelling at 501 km/h. Experienced Japan’s advanced SCMAGLEV train in Yamanashi, a next-generation high-speed system that reaches speeds of up to 500 km/h and represents the future of clean, efficient and precision mobility.”

“The ride was smooth and remarkably stable even at extraordinary speed, reflecting Japan’s commitment to innovation and long-term infrastructure excellence. When technology moves at this speed, the future feels closer than ever,” said CM Adityanath, praising the Japanese technology.

The Chief Minister also shared photos of Mount Fuji. “Mount Fuji, Japan’s highest peak and a UNESCO World Heritage site, rises as a timeless symbol of perseverance, discipline and spiritual balance. With the majestic Mount Fuji in the backdrop, a symbol of Japan’s timeless beauty and cultural pride, it is my good fortune to witness it on a bright and sunny day. Thank you, Japan!” said Adityanath.

During his visit to Japan, the Chief Minister was greeted by students in Yamanashi.

The CM wrote on his X handle, “Interacted with young students in Yamanashi, Japan, and was delighted to witness their warmth, discipline and joyful enthusiasm. Their innocent affection and curiosity reflect the deep cultural connect between our two nations. My heartfelt blessings to these young minds and wish them a future filled with knowledge, character and success.”

In Yamanashi Prefecture, the Chief Minister held deliberations with Governor Kotaro Nagasaki to strengthen Uttar Pradesh-Yamanashi cooperation and advance a strategic partnership.

“An MoU was signed to deepen collaboration in industry, tourism and vocational education, with a strong focus on Green Hydrogen, clean energy innovation and technology exchange,” the CM said on a social media post.

Uttar Pradesh is actively developing IIT Kanpur as a Centre of Excellence in Green Hydrogen to enhance energy self-reliance and advance Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s vision for a sustainable future, he said.

“I welcome the Governor’s proposal to lead a delegation of 200 CEOs to Uttar Pradesh in August, which will further accelerate industrial partnerships and investment momentum,” he said.

Uttar Pradesh offers scale, skill and speed, backed by strong infrastructure and seamless facilitation through Invest UP’s dedicated Japan Desk and the proposed Japan Industrial Township in YEIDA, he said.

