UNSC expansion needed, Peace Council should be limited to Gaza issue, Lula tells Trump

Washington, Jan 27 (IANS) Brazilian President Luiz Inacio Lula da Silva told US President Donald Trump that expanding the permanent membership of the United Nations Security Council is necessary and that the proposed Peace Council should be limited to the Gaza issue, according to a readout of their phone call issued by the office of the Brazilian President.

The two leaders also agreed that Lula would visit Washington after completing his trips to India and South Korea in February. A date for the visit will be set soon, the readout said.

The phone conversation took place on Monday at 11:00 a.m. and lasted about 50 minutes. The leaders discussed the bilateral relationship and key global issues.

Lula and Trump exchanged information on economic indicators from their countries. The indicators point to good prospects for both economies. Trump said the economic growth of the United States and Brazil is positive for the region as a whole.

Both Presidents praised the improvement in relations over the past few months. They said the engagement had led to the lifting of a significant portion of the tariffs imposed on Brazilian products.

During the call, Lula reiterated a proposal submitted to the US State Department in December to strengthen cooperation in the fight against organised crime. He expressed interest in closer cooperation to curb money laundering and arms trafficking.

Lula also stressed the importance of freezing the assets of criminal groups. He called for expanded data exchanges on financial transactions. The proposal was well received by Trump, according to the readout.

International security and multilateral issues were a significant focus of the discussion. Referring to the invitation extended to Brazil to participate in the Peace Council proposed by the United States, Lula said the body should be limited to the Gaza issue, according to the readout.

He also proposed that the Peace Council include a seat for Palestine. In the same context, Lula reiterated the importance of comprehensive reform of the United Nations.

The Brazilian President said reform must include expanding the permanent membership of the UN Security Council. He said the changes are necessary to better reflect current global realities.

The two leaders also exchanged views on the situation in Venezuela. Lula stressed the importance of preserving peace and stability in the region and working for the well-being of the Venezuelan people.

