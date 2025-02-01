Universal Studios Offers Free Tickets to LA Wildfire First Responders

Los Angeles: Honouring the first responders who helped fight the recent devastating wildfires in Los Angeles, Universal Studios Hollywood has decided to offer them free admissions to theme park.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, the offer is valid until April 10, and a 50 per cent discount on up to three one-day general admission tickets for any guest.

"The selfless dedication and tireless resilience exhibited by the first responders in response to combatting the L.A. wildfires has been nothing short of extraordinary and we are very grateful to these unsung heroes for their courage during this difficult time," Scott Strobl, executive vp and general manager, Universal Studios Hollywood, said in a statement on Friday.

"When these first responders are ready for a much needed break, we look forward to welcoming them to our theme park." National Guard members, paramedics, emergency medical technicians and other first responders can secure the complimentary and discounted tickets in person at the Universal Studios theme park's "First Responder Heroes Ticket" ticket booth at the front gate entrance on the same day of a visit.

No online redemption is available and first responders will need to show a valid government-issued photo ID and a valid employee ID card. The free ticket offer is not available to retired and volunteer first responders.

The LA wildfires started in in Pacific Palisades, before spreading to parts of Malibu and Santa Monica, and then further afield to the Altadena-Pasadena area and elsewhere. Many lost their homes and work places due to the ghastly distaster. (ANI)