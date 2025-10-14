Union Minister Bhupender Yadav calls for action on climate measures at Pre-CoP30 in Brazil

Brasilia, Oct 14 (IANS) Union Minister for Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Bhupender Yadav, participated in the 30th Pre-Conference of Parties (Pre-CoP30) Ministerial Roundtable in Brasilia, emphasising the need to implement ambitious climate measures.

He stressed that the most pressing challenge, including the urgent need for resources of developing countries to deliver adaptation and mitigation, must be addressed.

“Underlined that the time for continuous reviews without action has passed. We must now focus on implementing ambitious climate measures and, above all, addressing the most pressing challenge: the urgent lack of resources for developing countries to deliver adaptation and mitigation. Dialogue is important, but action is imperative,” Yadav posted on X on Tuesday following the discussions.

During the meeting, he further highlighted that the Global Stocktake serves as the driving force of the Paris Agreement, fostering political momentum and sustaining dynamic efforts toward higher ambition.

The Minister proposed that the technical dialogue be limited to one year and the political phase be extended to allow adequate deliberation for balanced decisions.

Reiterating Prime Minister Narendra Modi's affirmation, Yadav informed that India seeks to be part of the solution, not the problem.

He asserted that India's initiatives from the International Solar Alliance and Coalition for Disaster Resilient Infrastructure to the International Big Cat Alliance embodied the spirit of cooperative and action-oriented multilateralism.

“As we mark a decade since the adoption of the Paris Agreement, CoP30 must send a resolute political message that Multilateralism remains the cornerstone of global climate action”, said Yadav, who was leading India's intervention at the Pre-CoP30 Ministerial Roundtable.

The Minister congratulated the CoP30 Presidency for creating an inclusive space for open and forward-looking dialogue as the World moves towards Belém city in Brazil, where the 30th Meeting of the Conference of the Parties to the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC), would be held from November 10 – 21.

Meanwhile, Yadav also met with Simon Stiell, Executive Secretary of United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change (UNFCCC) , on the sidelines of the Pre-COP in Brasilia.

Taking to X, Yadav said, "Our discussions focused on strengthening multilateral cooperation to enhance global climate action. Appreciate his acknowledgment of India’s leadership and remarkable progress in renewable energy."

