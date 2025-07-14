UNESCO adds Guinea-Bissau's Bijagos Archipelago to World Heritage list

Bissau (Guinea-Bissau), July 14 (IANS) The Bijagos Archipelago in Guinea-Bissau, a country in West Africa, has been inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage list, the United Nations Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organization (UNESCO) announced on Sunday.

Named Coastal and Marine Ecosystems of the Bijagos Archipelago -- Omati Minho, the newly listed site includes a series of coastal and marine ecosystems that represent some of the best-preserved marine and intertidal environments in the region.

Located off the coast of West Africa, the Bijagos Archipelago is recognised as the only active deltaic archipelago on the African Atlantic coast and one of the few of its kind in the world, reports Xinhua news agency.

The area of the archipelago boasts exceptional biodiversity and is deeply intertwined with traditional local lifestyles.

According to UNESCO, the site is home to numerous endangered and rare species, including Green and Leatherback turtles, West African manatees, and several species of dolphins.

More than 870,000 migratory shorebirds use the Bijagos Archipelago as a key stopover or wintering site each year.

The ecosystems of the archipelago feature mangroves, mudflats, and intertidal zones that are vital for marine life. The area also supports rare plant species, diverse fish populations and important bird colonies.

Poilao Island, part of the archipelago, is considered a globally significant nesting site for sea turtles, especially Green turtles, making it a focal point for regional conservation efforts.

The archipelago spans over 10,000 square km, encompassing extensive sandbanks and mudflats. It consists of 88 islands and islets, with only around 20 permanently inhabited.

