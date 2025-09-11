UN welcomes Iran-IAEA agreement: Spokesperson

Cairo, Sep 11 (IANS) The United Nations welcomes the agreement reached between Iran and the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) on the "practical modalities to resume inspections in Iran," said Stephane Dujarric, spokesperson for the UN secretary-general.

"We welcome the agreement between the Islamic Republic of Iran and the IAEA on the 'practical modalities to resume inspections in Iran' as a positive step forward in resuming full cooperation, as required by Iran's comprehensive safeguard agreement," Dujarric told a daily briefing on Wednesday (local time).

"And we look forward to the agreement's swift implementation," he added.

The spokesman added that Iran's full cooperation with the IAEA is essential in achieving a long-term framework that can ensure Iran's nuclear program remains exclusively peaceful, reports Xinhua news agency.

Iran and the IAEA signed an agreement to resume cooperation on Tuesday, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi said in Egypt's capital, Cairo, during a joint press conference with Egyptian Foreign Minister Badr Abdelatty and IAEA Director General Rafael Grossi.

"This is an important step in the right direction," said Rafael Grossi, director general of the IAEA. His post also included photos of him signing documents with Araghchi.

Iran and the IAEA have agreed to enhance their cooperation in a way that respects Iranian sovereignty and protects the security of the Iranian people, Araghchi said, affirming that Iran will not compromise its nuclear policy or rights again.

Abdelatty said that Iran has a desire to return to negotiations on its nuclear program, and that Egypt is working to bring the views of European countries and Iran closer, and to de-escalate the situation in the region.

Iran suspended its cooperation with the IAEA after the Israeli-US strikes on its nuclear facilities and the assassination of Iranian nuclear scientists in June. However, the nuclear watchdog keeps in contact with the Iranian authorities.

--IANS

int/sd/