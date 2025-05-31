UN Security Council renews sanctions against South Sudan

United Nations, May 31 (IANS) The Security Council adopted a resolution to renew for a year, until May 31, 2026, an arms embargo against South Sudan as well as targeted sanctions of travel ban and asset freeze against individuals and entities.

Resolution 2781, which was adopted with nine votes in favor and six abstentions, also extends the mandate of the Panel of Experts, which assists the work of the South Sudan Sanctions Committee, until July 1, 2026, Xinhua news agency reported.

The African members of the Security Council -- Algeria, Sierra Leone, Somalia -- abstained, along with China, Pakistan and Russia.

The resolution reiterates the Security Council's readiness to review arms embargo measures, through modification, suspension, or progressive lifting of these measures, in light of progress achieved on the key benchmarks as set out in Resolution 2577 of 2021, and encourages the South Sudan authorities to achieve further progress in this regard.

It also decides to keep the targeted measures under continuous review and expresses the Security Council's readiness to consider adjusting the measures, through modifying, suspending, lifting or strengthening measures to respond to the situation.

The resolution requests the UN secretary-general, in close consultation with the UN Mission in South Sudan and the Panel of Experts, to conduct, no later than April 15, 2026, an assessment of progress achieved on the key benchmarks.

It also requests the South Sudanese authorities to report, by the same date, to the Sanctions Committee on the progress achieved in this regard.

