UN Security Council, General Assembly adopt resolutions on peacebuilding architecture review

United Nations, Nov 27 (IANS) The Security Council and the General Assembly adopted twin resolutions on the 2025 review of the UN peacebuilding architecture.

The Security Council adopted Resolution 2805 unanimously on Wednesday (local time). The General Assembly adopted an almost identical resolution without a vote, reports Xinhua news agency.

The twin resolutions affirm that the 2025 review of the UN peacebuilding architecture is aimed at enhancing the implementation and impact of UN peacebuilding activities at the field level.

Reaffirming that development, peace and security and human rights are interlinked and mutually reinforcing, they recognise that investing in conflict prevention is a highly cost-effective solution and results in saving lives, stabilising economies and reducing the need for costly military responses.

Both resolutions reaffirm that UN member states bear the primary responsibility for preventing conflict and building peace and for addressing the root causes of violence and conflict in their countries.

They request the Peacebuilding Commission (PBC) to establish a detailed, predictable and flexible annual program of work reflecting its country-specific, regional and thematic issues and to serve as a platform to support member states, upon their request, to strengthen their national peacebuilding and sustaining peace efforts, including through capacity-building.

The twin resolutions request the PBC to strengthen its impact through regular follow-up, monitoring and assessment of the implementation of its outcomes, and diversified modalities of engagement with relevant stakeholders.

Also, the resolutions request the PBC to continue reviewing its working methods and practices, with a view to enhancing the efficiency in delivering on its mandates, and its impact in support of peacebuilding and sustaining peace.

They encourage member states to strengthen the Peacebuilding Support Office's capacities within existing resources, or through voluntary funding.

An annual "peacebuilding week" is set to be established in June to raise public awareness of the peacebuilding and sustaining peace efforts of the United Nations.

This year's review is the fourth since the creation of the UN peacebuilding architecture in 2005. The twin resolutions call for a further comprehensive review of UN peacebuilding in 2030.

