UN Security Council adopts resolution on peaceful settlement of disputes

United Nations, July 23 (IANS) The UN Security Council (UNSC) adopted a resolution to strengthen mechanisms for the peaceful settlement of international disputes.

Resolution 2788, adopted unanimously by the 15-member council, urges all UN member states to utilize effectively the mechanisms as outlined in Article 33 of the UN Charter, including negotiation, inquiry, mediation, conciliation, arbitration, judicial settlement, resort to regional agencies or arrangements, or other peaceful means of their own choice, Xinhua news agency reported.

The resolution expresses the UNSC's readiness to utilize the mechanism of investigation provided in Article 34 of the UN Charter, which gives it the power to investigate any dispute or any situation that might lead to international friction to determine whether the continuance of the dispute is likely to endanger the maintenance of international peace and security.

Resolution 2788 reaffirms the UNSC's role to recommend appropriate procedures or methods of adjustment for the peaceful settlement of disputes, and calls on member states to take necessary measures for the effective implementation of UNSC resolutions for the peaceful settlement of disputes.

The settlement encourages the UN secretary-general to ensure that the United Nations can lead and support mediation and preventive diplomacy efforts, encourages the secretary-general to continue to use his good offices, and calls on member states to support and cooperate with the secretary-general in this regard.

The decision urges regional and subregional organizations to enhance their efforts for the peaceful settlement of disputes, consistent with the UN Charter and relevant UNSC resolutions, and encourages member states to support the role of regional and subregional organizations in this regard. It calls for the strengthening of cooperation between these organizations and the United Nations.

The resolution requests the secretary-general to provide, one year following its adoption, concrete recommendations for further strengthening the mechanisms for the peaceful settlement of disputes.

--IANS

int/rs