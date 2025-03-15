UN Secretary-General Guterres visits Bangladesh, highlights Rohingya crisis and reforms

Dhaka: During his four-day visit to Bangladesh, United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres commented that he aims to bring global attention to the ongoing Rohingya refugee crisis, while also acknowledging the country's reform efforts.

In a post on X (formerly Twitter), Guterres reaffirmed his commitment to advocating for more humanitarian aid for the displaced Rohingya people. "I have returned to Cox's Bazar to shine a global spotlight on the plight of more than one million Rohingya refugees - but also their potential. They are proud. They are resilient. And they need the world's support," he wrote.

Upon his arrival in Bangladesh on Friday, Guterres expressed his gratitude to the country's interim government and its citizens for their warm reception. Thanking Chief Adviser Muhammad Yunus and the Bangladeshi people, he remarked on the nation's ongoing reforms and transitions, assuring them of continued UN support.

"As the country undergoes important reforms and transitions, you can count on the UN to help build a sustainable and equitable future for all," he posted on X.

Shortly after landing in Dhaka, Guterres met with Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus at the state guest house Jamuna. Their discussions covered a range of issues, including the country's reform agenda, humanitarian initiatives, and Bangladesh's ongoing collaboration with the UN to address critical concerns.

His spokesperson, speaking at a media briefing earlier in the day, emphasised that Guterres would call upon the international community to strengthen humanitarian assistance for the Rohingya, who have faced years of hardship and displacement.

On Saturday, Guterres will visit a photo exhibition at the UN office in Dhaka, where he will also meet with youth and civil society representatives. Later in the day, he is set to hold a joint press conference with Foreign Adviser Touhid Hossain. His visit will conclude with an iftar hosted by the Chief Adviser before his scheduled departure from Dhaka on March 16. (ANI)