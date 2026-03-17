UN Rights chief urges end to hostilities after Pakistani airstrike on Kabul hospital kills hundreds

Geneva, March 17 (IANS) As the conflict between Afghanistan and Pakistan continues to escalate, UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk on Tuesday reiterated his call to end hostilities and take effective measures to ensure the protection of civilians, in line with obligations under international human rights law.

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Calling for an investigation into the "blast" at Kabul's drug rehabilitation centre which has reportedly claimed lives of hundreds of patients, the UN High Commissioner urged the need for humanitarian aid to reach those desperately in need.

"Last night’s tragic blast at a drug rehabilitation centre in Kabul, that reportedly left scores of patients dead, must be investigated promptly, independently and transparently, and those responsible held to account in line with international standards. Those results must be made public. Victims and victims’ families are entitled to reparations," spokesperson for the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights said on Tuesday.

The statement comes after Afghan officials claimed that more than 400 people have been killed and 250 others injured following the Pakistani airstrike that targetted the 2,000-bed Omid Addiction Treatment Hospital in Kabul's Pul-e-Charkhi area on Monday night.

Several witnesses described the scene of total destruction at the hospital site with hundreds of people looking for their relatives.

"Under international humanitarian law, civilians and civilian objects are strictly protected. The laws of war clearly spell out that any attack must comply with the fundamental principles of distinction, proportionality and precautions. International humanitarian law provides for specific and increased protections for medical facilities," the UN High Commissioner's office stated.

Much before the latest attack by Pakistani forces, hundreds of Afghan civilians, including women and children, have reportedly been killed or injured since the hostilities between both countries increased last month. Tens of thousands of people have also been displaced as a result of the ongoing fighting.

On Tuesday, Afghanistan's Ministry of Interior spokesperson Abdul Matin Qane warned that the country will give a "teeth-breaking response" to the deadly airstrikes carried out by Pakistan in Kabul.

Qane said recovery efforts were being made as emergency teams were searching for bodies under the rubble, Afghanistan-based Ariana News reported.

He said Afghanistan considers Pakistan's latest strike as major escalation and warned of a befitting response.

"Such attacks cannot go unanswered,” Qane said reiterating that authorities in Kabul consider the incident as a violation of Afghanistan's sovereignty, Ariana News reported.

--IANS

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