Tripoli, June 10 (IANS) The UN Support Mission in Libya (UNSMIL) condemned the violation of the truce in the capital, Tripoli, where clashes broke out earlier in the day between rival armed groups during Eid al-Adha celebrations.

In a statement, the UNSMIL urged all parties to respect the agreed-upon truce and refrain from actions that could undermine it, Xinhua news agency reported.

"When conflict occurs in urban areas, the propensity for civilian casualties is very high," the mission said, calling on all parties to avoid provocative acts and to resort to dialogue through the truce mechanism.

It noted that the UN Security Council, in a recent press release, had called for those responsible for attacks against civilians to be held accountable.

Eyewitnesses said clashes erupted earlier Monday between rival armed groups in parts of Tripoli, sparking panic among civilians. No casualties have been reported so far.

The Libyan Defence Ministry confirmed that the clashes had ended, warned against "repeating such violations," and reaffirmed its readiness to take necessary measures to guarantee security.

Tripoli has seen recurrent outbreaks of violence, including major clashes last month between forces loyal to the Government of National Unity (GNU) and the Stability Support Apparatus, a heavily armed faction with influence in the capital.

Libya has remained divided since the 2011 NATO-backed uprising that toppled longtime leader Muammar Gaddafi. The country is split between rival administrations: the UN-recognised GNU in Tripoli and an eastern-based government backed by the Libyan National Army (LNA) under commander Khalifa Haftar.

The Libyan Army, part of the country's broader military forces, is referred to in contrast to the LNA, which retains its separate identity.

Within Tripoli and other areas under GNU control, armed factions continue to vie for influence despite repeated calls for disarmament and the unification of security institutions.

