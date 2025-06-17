UN human rights chief voices concern over B'desh law on political party ban

Geneva, June 17 (IANS) United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Turk has expressed grave concern over recent legislative amendments made under the Muhammad Yunus-led interim government in Bangladesh that allowed the ban of political parties, organisations, and their related activities.

Addressing the 59th session of the Human Rights Council in Geneva on Monday (local time), the UN human rights chief urged the interim government to make meaningful advances on reforms to create the environment for free and inclusive elections.

"I am concerned about recent changes to legislation to allow the banning of political parties and organisations and all related activities. This unduly restricts the freedoms of association, expression, and assembly," said Turk.

"I am encouraged that the Interim Government and political parties in Bangladesh are making progress through dialogue. I urge meaningful advances on reforms to create the environment for free and inclusive elections," he said.

Previously, the Office of the United Nations High Commissioner for Human Rights (OHCHR) presented a fact-finding report that included suggestions in certain specific domains, such as accountability and justice, police and security, civic space, political system, and economic governance.

According to the fact-finding report, the UN noted that prohibiting political parties would hinder a genuine transition to multiparty democracy and would essentially disenfranchise a significant portion of the Bangladeshi electorate.

Recently, Human Rights Watch, a US-based advocacy group, severely criticised the Yunus regime for attempting to suppress the rights of supporters of former Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina and the Awami League party.

The recent legislative initiatives by the interim government risk undermining fundamental freedoms, the rights body emphasised in a statement.

"On May 12, the interim government ordered a 'temporary' ban on the Awami League using newly introduced powers under a draconian amendment to the Anti-Terrorism Act. The ban includes, among other actions, meetings, publications, and online speech supporting the party," said Human Rights Watch (HRW).

"The ban on the Awami League will apply until party leaders have faced trial for abuses committed during their 15-year rule, a process that could last years, thus effectively proscribing the party. The interim government has prohibited all activities, including any kind of publication, media, online and social media, any kind of campaign, procession, meeting, gathering, conference, etc. by the Bangladesh Awami League, curtailing supporters' freedom of speech and association," it further added.

Last month, Bangladesh's Election Commissioner Abdur Rahman Masud, addressing a workshop relating to elections, stated that the Awami League will not be able to participate in the General Elections.

According to the Election Commissioner, the acceptability of conducting elections without the participation of the Awami League cannot be stated.

The interim government issued a gazette notification on May 12 banning all activities of Hasina's party, Awami League, and its affiliate organisations.

The ban was imposed under the Anti-Terrorism Act until the trial of the party and its leaders in Bangladesh's International Crimes Tribunal (ICT) is completed.

The ban included all activities, including any kind of publication, campaign in media, online and social media, procession, meeting, gathering, conference, etc.

