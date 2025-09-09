UN General Assembly, Security Council should function as complementary bodies: UNGA president

United Nations, Sep 9 (IANS) The UN General Assembly (UNGA) and the Security Council should function as complementary bodies, and strengthening cooperation between the two will boost the United Nations' credibility and capacity to respond effectively, said Philemon Yang, president of the 79th session of the UNGA.

In a written interview with Xinhua, Yang said that within the confines of the powers established by the UN Charter, when the Security Council is blocked, the General Assembly should be able to step in to uphold the UN's credibility and mission, ensuring a coordinated and effective response to global crises.

Action 42 of the Pact for the Future, adopted in September 2024, reflects a formal commitment by member states to strengthen the role and authority of the General Assembly in addressing evolving global challenges, fully in accordance with the UN Charter, he said.

The Pact for the Future calls for the reform of the UN Security Council as a matter of priority and without delay. By advancing the reform of the Security Council, through the intergovernmental negotiations of the General Assembly, it is possible that the Security Council could become more effective in fulfilling its mandate, said the UNGA president.

One key step could be to build on existing efforts like the Veto Initiative, which was adopted through a General Assembly resolution in 2022 and promotes greater accountability and transparency whenever a permanent member uses their veto, Xinhua news agency reported.

By ensuring that vetoes are publicly explained and reviewed, the Security Council is held more accountable, which may discourage the use of vetoes that lead to paralysis in urgent situations, he explained.

"The General Assembly has certainly become more empowered to act more decisively during Security Council deadlocks," said Yang, citing as examples the resumption of Emergency Special Sessions on Ukraine and the situation in the Middle East, as well as the Veto Initiative meetings that have taken place on crises such as Sudan, Syria and Mali in the past years.

The UNGA president noted that these developments underscore the growing recognition of the General Assembly's indispensable role in maintaining international peace and security when the Security Council is unable to act. "The Assembly has the tools to assist in moments of need."

"Ultimately, strengthening cooperation between the General Assembly and the Security Council will boost the UN's credibility and capacity to respond effectively," Yang stressed.

