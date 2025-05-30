UN extends authorisation to inspect vessels suspected of violating Libya arms embargo

United Nations, May 30 (IANS) The Security Council adopted a resolution to extend the authorisation for UN member states to inspect vessels suspected of Libya arms embargo violation.

Resolution 2780 extends for six months the authorisation for UN member states, acting nationally or through regional organisations, to inspect vessels on the high seas bound to or from Libya, if they have reasonable grounds to believe the vessels are carrying arms or related materials in violation of an arms embargo imposed by the Security Council, Xinhua news agency reported.

It requests the UN secretary-general to report to the Security Council within five months of the adoption of this resolution on its implementation.

Resolution 2780 was adopted with 13 votes in favor. Russia and China abstained.

In their explanation of the vote, Russian and Chinese representatives questioned the effectiveness of the EU operation, IRINI, which is the only regional conduct to inspect vessels under the authorisation. They also called out the way the intercepted items were disposed of.

The Security Council imposed sanctions, including an arms embargo, on Libya in 2011 after the political turmoil that led to the toppling of former leader Muammar Gaddafi.

The UNSC’s Libya Sanctions Committee has the power to designate vessels for the purposes of the Libya sanctions regime to prohibit transactions with crude oil illicitly exported from Libya aboard a designated vessel and bunking services (the provision of fuel, supplies or other servicing) for a designated vessel.

In June 2016, the council adopted Resolution 2292 to authorise vessel inspections on the high seas to implement the arms embargo.

--IANS

int/rs