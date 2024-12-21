UN Declares December 21 as World Meditation Day: Sadhguru Calls It a Crucial Step

New Delhi: Spiritual leader Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev has welcomed the United Nations decision to declare December 21 as World Meditation Day, calling it "significant" as one of the greatest problems faced by humanity today as of mental stability, balance and health.

In a video message shared by the Isha Foundation, Sadhguru called the UN's decision a crucial step at this time when experts are predicting that a mental health pandemic is in the making.

"United Nations declaration of December 21st as World Meditation Day is significant as one of the greatest problems that humanity is facing today is that of mental stability, balance and health. It is commendable that the United Nations has recognized meditation as a tool to create mental health, emotional stability and balance. This is an especially crucial step at this time when experts are all predicting that a mental health pandemic is in the making," Sadhguru said.

His statement comes after the United Nations General Assembly on December 6, unanimously adopted the resolution, declaring 21st December as World Meditation Day. India was instrumental in the unanimous adoption of the said resolution.

Isha Foundation founder said that meditation is a process through which a person learns to operate the mind so that it functions like a miracle. He said, "The human mind is the greatest miracle. Unfortunately, most people experience it as a misery manufacturing machine that is constantly turning against them. This has happened because people have not been given the tools to take charge of this fantastic mechanism."

Speaking about meditation, Sadhguru Jaggi Vasudev said, "Meditation is that process through which you learn to operate this mind so that it functions as a miracle. Early next year, we are also launching the Miracle of Mind app, which will offer you a simple meditative process that you can do anywhere to bring a sense of peace, joy and exuberance into your life. It is my wish and my blessing that every human being on the planet experiences the miracle of mind." This is very much within everyone's capacity."

He called it "very apt" that December 21 has been chosen as World Meditation Day as it is a winter solstice or beginning of Uttarayana, a very significant day for inner exploration in many cultures across the world.

Congratulating the UN, the Government of India and the rest of the nations that sponsored the resolution declaring December 21 as World Meditation Day, he said, "I would like to congratulate the United Nations, the Government of India and the rest of the nations that sponsored this resolution. It is wonderful that Bharat is once again at the forefront of taking the tools of transformation to the world. This is a very important and significant step in creating a generation of joyful, healthy and exuberant human beings. Let's make it happen." (ANI)