UN chief welcomes establishment of new AI governance mechanisms

United Nations, Aug 27 (IANS) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres warmly welcomed the UN General Assembly's decision to establish two new mechanisms within the United Nations to promote international cooperation on the governance of artificial intelligence (AI), his spokesman Stephan Dujarric said.

The establishment of the United Nations Independent International Scientific Panel on AI and the Global Dialogue on AI Governance marks a significant step forward in global efforts to harness the benefits of AI while addressing its risks, Dujarric said at a daily briefing on Tuesday, Xinhua news agency reported.

"This pathbreaking milestone underlines Member States' commitment to build on the Global Digital Compact adopted as part of the Pact for the Future in September 2024," he said.

Dujarric said the Global Dialogue on AI Governance will provide an inclusive platform within the United Nations for states and stakeholders to discuss the critical issues concerning AI facing humanity today, and the Scientific Panel on AI will serve as a crucial bridge between cutting-edge AI research and policymaking.

By providing rigorous, independent scientific assessments, it will help the international community to anticipate emerging challenges and make informed decisions about how we govern this transformative technology, he said.

Dujarric said the secretary-general will shortly be launching an open call for nominations for the Scientific Panel, which will present its annual reports at the Global Dialogue on AI Governance scheduled to take place in July 2026 in Geneva and 2027 in New York.

The UN chief "calls on all stakeholders to support this historic initiative and contribute to building a future where artificial intelligence serves the common good of all humanity," said the spokesman.

The UN General Assembly passed resolutions early Tuesday on the establishment of the two new mechanisms.

